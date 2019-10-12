India take big lead despite fightback from South Africa tail on Day 3

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander put up a display of gritty batting to resist India’s onslaught on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Pune on Saturday. India did manage to bowl the visitors out in the last over of the day, managing a first-innings lead of 326 runs, but not before the Protea tail had taken their score from 162/8 to 275.

In what was a familiar tale for the Indian bowling attack, the visitors’ tail held out for longer than expected, even after the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock.

Stumps on Day 3 with South Africa fighting back owing to a century stand from Maharaj & Philander. R Ashwin picks 4. SA 275 all out

While South Africa’s total of 275 in 105.4 overs is far from India’s mammoth first innings total of 601, the 119-run ninth wicket stand between Philander (44 not out) and an injured Maharaj (72) showed what the top-order could have done had they shown some stomach for fight. The duo ducked the bouncers, defended doggedly and attacked the loose deliveries as the Indian bowling attack suddenly lacked answers during the final session of the third day, which belonged to the Proteas.

Coming together at 152 for eight, Philander-Maharaj pair not only had a century- plus stand but more importantly consumed 43.1 overs, taking away a lot of second innings overs from India.

Stumps day 3 | SA 275 The Proteas are all out for 275 runs, their innings was propelled by some spirited knocks from Maharaj (72), du Plessis (64) and Philander 42*.

Maharaj hit 12 boundaries even as he looked in pain while rubbing his shoulder. He was finally out, caught at leg slip by Rohit Sharma off Ashwin but after a satisfying day in office.

India win morning session

The highlights of the morning session was however Mohammed Shami’s hostile first spell and an acrobatic catch from Wriddhiman Saha while the afternoon session was all about relentless pressure created by Ashwin and Jadeja.

Shami (2/44) bowled with a lot of fire, sticking to hard lengths during the session while Umesh Yadav’s (3/37) third wicket of the innings primarily belongs to Saha, who once again proved why he is rated as the best in the world.

Nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (4) was uncomfortable from the start with Virat Kohli setting an attacking field that included four slips and a gully. Shami got deliveries to rear up from the length and one such delivery was awkwardly fended by Nortje and skipper Kohli at fourth slip took a smart catch diving to his right.

Theunis de Bruyn (30) hit a couple of cover drives but it was a moment of inspiration from Saha that brought about his end. Trying an expansive drive off Yadav, De Bruyn’s hard flash was flying towards first slip and an aerial Saha plucked out of thin air, leaving South Africa tottering at 53 for five.

However Du Plessis and De Kock batted positively, punishing the loose balls and didn’t look in much trouble like the earlier batsmen. It was Ashwin, who removed De Kock with a classical off-break that pitched on the middle and the southpaw was squared up and beaten trying to play for the turn with bails clipped.

In the post lunch session, spinners took control as Senuran Muthsamy (7) shouldered arms to delivery from Jadeja that turned back sharply and he was adjudged leg-before.

