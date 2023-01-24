India becomes No.1 ODI team after whitewashing New Zealand

India became the No 1 team in the ICC ODI rankings after defeating New Zealand by 90 runs in Indore, thereby clean sweeping the Kiwis 3-0 in the series. The Men in Blue had won the first match by 12 runs in Hyderabad and the second match by 8 wickets in Raipur. This was India’s second consecutive clean sweep, having beaten Sri Lanka last week.

England, who had gained the top spot three days back following New Zealand’s loss to India in the second ODI, are now in second position while the Black Caps find themselves in the fourth spot. Australia are the 3rd placed team in the rankings. India now have 114 rating points while England has 113 and Australia have 112. After the whitewash, New Zealand have 111 points.

England can regain the top spot if they can defeat South Africa 3-0 in their upcoming ODI series.

The new No.1 team in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 🤩 More 👉 https://t.co/sye7IF4Y6f pic.twitter.com/hZq89ZPO31 — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2023

In the match, Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI hundred in three years while Shubman Gill continued his domination with another sublime ton as India completed a clean sweep on Tuesday.

Batters from both sides lit up the dead rubber as 680 runs were scored at the Holkar Stadium.

Rohit (101 off 85 balls) got to the three-figure mark for the first time since January 2020 while Gill (112 off 78) scored his fourth ODI hundred to take India to 385 for nine.

Following twin failures, the New Zealand top-order put up a much better show. Devon Conway (138) stitched crucial partnerships but Shardul Thakur (3/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/62) regularly struck to bowl out the Balck Caps for 295 in 41.2 overs.