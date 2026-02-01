India defeat Pakistan by 58 runs in Under-19 World Cup Super Six match, book semifinal clash vs Afghanistan

India beat Pakistan by 58 runs in Under 19 World Cup Super Six match. (PHOTO: ICC)

The India Colts continue their unbeaten streak, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 game at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Sunday. The 58-run win helped India secure their berth in the semifinals, where they will face Afghanistan for a spot in the summit clash.

Insered to bat first, India U19 were bundled out for just 252 in 49.5 overs and Pakistan needed to chase down the total in less than 33.3 overs to topple India in the Super 6 Group 2 points table.

Khilan Patel and Ayush Mhatre picked three wickets each as Pakistan were limited to just 194.

Earlier, all-rounders Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan’s quickfire 50-run stand was the only silver lining in India’s par score of 252.