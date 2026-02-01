India defeat Pakistan by 58 runs in Under-19 World Cup Super Six match, book semifinal clash vs Afghanistan

Insered to bat first, India U19 were bundled out for just 252 in 49.5 overs and Pakistan needed to chase down the total in less than 33.3 overs to topple India in the Super 6 Group B points table.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 09:23 PM IST
India beat Pakistan by 58 runs in Under 19 World Cup Super Six match. (PHOTO: ICC)India beat Pakistan by 58 runs in Under 19 World Cup Super Six match. (PHOTO: ICC)
Make us preferred source on Google

The India Colts continue their unbeaten streak, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 game at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Sunday. The 58-run win helped India secure their berth in the semifinals, where they will face Afghanistan for a spot in the summit clash.

Insered to bat first, India U19 were bundled out for just 252 in 49.5 overs and Pakistan needed to chase down the total in less than 33.3 overs to topple India in the Super 6 Group 2 points table.

Khilan Patel and Ayush Mhatre picked three wickets each as Pakistan were limited to just 194.

Earlier, all-rounders Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan’s quickfire 50-run stand was the only silver lining in India’s par score of 252.

Kanishk (35 off 29 balls) and Khilan (21 not out off 15 balls) added 50 runs in just 5.1 overs to provide a final flourish after Vedant Trivedi’s patient 68 off 98 balls helped them lay a platform.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS PAKISTAN UNDER-19 WORLD CUP SUPER SIX MATCH

However, Pakistan in order to qualify for the semi-final, will need to score the required runs in 33.4 overs which will enable them to pip India’s net run-rate.
Even if Pakistan win after that, India will qualify for the semifinals.

Story continues below this ad

Put into bat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (30 off 22 balls) started in his typical attacking fashion but despite getting a reprieve off left-arm seamer Mohammad Sayyam’s (2/69) bowling, he was dismissed trying a second pull-shot in as many deliveries.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre (0)’s nightmarish run in Youth ODIs continued with a first-ball duck while Aaron George got a ripper from lanky Abdul Subhan (3/33), which pitched on middle and moved a shade to dislodge off-stump.

Subhan bowled full and straight and with his height produced that awkward bounce making life difficult for the batters.

From 47 for no loss, India were reduced to 47 for 3 after which left-handed Vihaan Malhotra (21) joined Vedant and consolidated the innings with a 62-run stand. However, none of the top order batters including Vedant could lift the tempo of the innings due to the slowness of the track that made shot making difficult.

Story continues below this ad

The right-handed Vedant played 98 balls and hit two fours and a six before a poor shot off a full-toss from left-arm wrist spinner Momin Qamar brought about his downfall.

Khilan and Kanishk chanced their arms just when it was required to take the team to a safe score.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?
Devika Sihag claimed the Thailand Masters 2026 title. (Picture Credit - Badminton Photo)
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Quick comment: Novak Djokovic may have just missed his best chance to win 25th Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic reacts while during the men's singles final at the Australian Open vs Carlos Alcaraz. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Pakistan
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?
Devika Sihag claimed the Thailand Masters 2026 title. (Picture Credit - Badminton Photo)
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News