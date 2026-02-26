T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Hardik Pandya’s fifties, Arshdeep Singh 3/24 help India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs

Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s blazing fifties and Arshdeep Singh’s impressive bowling effort powered India to a 72-run victory in a do-or-die clash against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Chasing a record total of 257, all Zimbabwe could manage was 184/6, where Brian Bennett remained unbeaten on 97.

Earlier, a clinical South Africa thrashed the West Indies by nine wickets in the other Super 8 Group 1 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, helping India’s cause. With South Africa beating West Indies, the Net Run Rate — which had affected India badly after their 76-run loss against South Africa — would not matter for the Men in Blue, as their last Super 8 game against West Indies is now a virtual quarterfinal.