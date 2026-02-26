T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Hardik Pandya’s fifties, Arshdeep Singh 3/24 help India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s blazing fifties and Arshdeep Singh’s impressive bowling effort powered India to a 72-run victory in a do-or-die clash against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.
Chasing a record total of 257, all Zimbabwe could manage was 184/6, where Brian Bennett remained unbeaten on 97.
Earlier, a clinical South Africa thrashed the West Indies by nine wickets in the other Super 8 Group 1 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, helping India’s cause. With South Africa beating West Indies, the Net Run Rate — which had affected India badly after their 76-run loss against South Africa — would not matter for the Men in Blue, as their last Super 8 game against West Indies is now a virtual quarterfinal.
The IND vs WI match, which will be played in Kolkata on Sunday, will decide the second semifinalist from Group 1 after South Africa have already qualified for the top four.
AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS ZIMBABWE T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SUPER 8 HIGHLIGHTS
Earlier, the Indian batters sent Zimbabwe on a leather hunt to record the second-highest ever T20 World Cup total by posting 256/4.
It is also India’s highest total in the T20 World Cup, as the Men in Blue bettered their 19-year-old record, with the previous highest total of 212 coming in the 2007 World Cup against England.
In a do-or-die game to stay alive in the semifinal race, India went with a different opening combination, with Sanju Samson partnering Abhishek Sharma. The duo provided India with a brisk start, adding 48 runs in just 22 balls before Samson was dismissed for a 15-ball 24. Abhishek kept playing with the same tempo and slammed his maiden T20 World Cup half-century. He was dismissed for 55 off 30. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma provided the finishing touch, taking India past the 250-run mark.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.