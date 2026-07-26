India beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs to finish 3-0 sweep of T20I series

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s led the way by smashing 81 off 49 balls and the bowlers did the rest as India beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the third and final T20I of the series in Harare on Sunday. India have thus eased to a dominant 3-0 win in the series. Sooryavanshi’s second half-century of the series helped the visitors set a target of 193 to chase at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe rarely looked capable of putting up a serious challenge and wrapped their innings on 157/7.

More to come…