India beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in Shreyas Iyer’s first win as captain

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 50 in 19 balls as India eased to a seven wicket win against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare with 40 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer has thus finally recorded his first win as India’s T20I captain, having lost six out of his first seven games in the tours of Ireland and England.

India’s new-look pace lineup led the way with Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav returning figures of 2/18 and 2/19 respectively as Zimbabwe were restricted to a paltry score of 125/7 in 20 overs. Sooryavanshi then launched a trademark assault on the Zimbabwean bowlers, which pretty much sealed the deal for India. He fell to Richard Ngarava in the seventh over, by which time India had already raced to 68 runs.