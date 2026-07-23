India beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in Shreyas Iyer’s first win as captain

Shreyas Iyer in his eighth T20I as India's captain in the format finally registered a victory as a new-look Indian team started their three-match series in Zimbabwe with a big win.

By: Sports Desk
1 min readJul 23, 2026 07:47 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after scoring his half-century (BCCI/Creimas Photo)Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after scoring his half-century (BCCI/Creimas Photo)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 50 in 19 balls as India eased to a seven wicket win against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare with 40 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer has thus finally recorded his first win as India’s T20I captain, having lost six out of his first seven games in the tours of Ireland and England.

India’s new-look pace lineup led the way with Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav returning figures of 2/18 and 2/19 respectively as Zimbabwe were restricted to a paltry score of 125/7 in 20 overs. Sooryavanshi then launched a trademark assault on the Zimbabwean bowlers, which pretty much sealed the deal for India. He fell to Richard Ngarava in the seventh over, by which time India had already raced to 68 runs.

To be updated…

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