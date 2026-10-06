Shreyas Iyer finds perfect timing for his first T20I century

The last time Shreyas Iyer scored a T20I half-century before Tuesday was nearly three months ago — an unbeaten 80 against England at Bristol. Since then, he had not crossed 30 in 10 matches, with India’s top three often taking the pressure off him.

The script changed dramatically at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Chasing 172, Iyer walked in with India 35/2. India had lost both openers inside the first 21 balls. Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein had found early rhythm with the ball. Iyer absorbed the early pressure before turning the game decisively in India’s favour.

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The opening came in the sixth over. Shamar Joseph needed to build on the spinners’ start. Instead, he gave Iyer and India a release. He conceded 12 runs as Iyer went aerial over cover before repeating the treatment against Romario Shepherd. The West Indies kept bowling outside off, but on a pitch offering little movement, Iyer was able to free his arms and find the gaps.