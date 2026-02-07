Suryakumar Yadav’s rescue act powers India to nervy 29-run win over USA in T20 World Cup opener

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action during the T20 World Cup match vs USA in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Suryakumar Yadav led by example with an unbeaten 84, before pacers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj delivered with the ball as India began their title defense with a 29-run win over the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 162 on a surface where most batters struggled, all USA could manage was 132/8 in 20 overs. Earlier, Suryakumar dragged India out of the mire, taking the defending champions to a sub-par 161/9 on a day of collective batting failure against a plucky USA in their tournament-opener.

Suryakumar stood tall with a 49-ball innings studded with 10 fours and four sixes, single-handedly driving India out of woods after a stunning collapse saw them reeling at 77 for six in the 13th over.