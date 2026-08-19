Suthar six-fer floors Sri Lanka as India return to winning ways in Galle

India returned to winning ways in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as they floored Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series in Galle on Wednesday.

IND vs SL Galle Test Highlights

Led by Manav Suthar 10-wicket match haul and a six-fer (6/55) in the final innings, India wrapped up a dominant win in the end with a session to spare.

The Lankans resumed their pursuit of a daunting 362-run target on Day 5 at 84 for four after rain and bad light interrupted play late overnight.

With lingering rain conditions grabbing overs and sizeable passages of play over the last four days of play, India were in a race against time to ensure they nabbed the remaining wickets in time, to keep their hopes for the WTC final next year alive.