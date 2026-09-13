India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai

India has beaten Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Sunday. Defending 184 runs, Sree Charani has spun a web with her wily left-arm spin, picking up four wickets. Deepti Sharma, who has been the leading wicket-taker coming into the game, did a superb job on the night once again.

Earlier, Shafali Verma (68) and Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (59) produced a symphony of power and grace but Sri Lanka still reined in India to 183 for five.

Once elected to bat, Mandhana, who hit her 36th T20I fifty, and Shafali, whose 24-ball fifty was the fastest in women’s Asia Cup, shut the Lankans out of the match.