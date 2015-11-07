India beat South Africa in first Test: What they said on Twitter

Virat Kohli led India well during their 108-run win over South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli led India well during their 108-run win over South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli led India to a convincing 108-run win, inside three days, over South Africa in the first Test in Mohali on Saturday.

On a pitch assisting the slower bowlers, India were a better side as the hosts’ spinners trapped the visitors in a web. South Africa were in the contest for two and a half days but batting fourth on this strip was always going to be a tough ask.

Here’s what they said on Twitter:

1-0 up in the series, Kohli’s first win as Test captain at home #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/0Xbi11zA31 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2015

Just like playing seam-swing is an art…playing spin is an art too. Indians bowled and batted spin better. Well played 👏👏🇮🇳 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2015

Congrats Ind on winning the 1st test.Bowlers did a fantastic job to defend a small target👏V.imp knocks from Pujara&vijay👍#IndvsSA @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 7, 2015

25-Oct-2015 at Wankhede – SAf 438/4 in 50 overs 5-7 Nov 2015 at Mohali – SAf 293/20 in 107.5 overs #IndvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 7, 2015

Grafting runs in Tests appearing lost craft..solid contributions by MurliV & CPujara can never be underestimated-Proteas might’ve learnt it! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 7, 2015

