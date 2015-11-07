Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

India beat South Africa in first Test: What they said on Twitter

Virat Kohli-led India registered their first win at home when they beat South Africa by 108 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 7, 2015 5:15:21 pm
India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA, SA vs Ind, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli India, India Virat Kohli, Kohli India, cricket news, cricket Virat Kohli led India well during their 108-run win over South Africa. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Virat Kohli led India to a convincing 108-run win, inside three days, over South Africa in the first Test in Mohali on Saturday.

On a pitch assisting the slower bowlers, India were a better side as the hosts’ spinners trapped the visitors in a web. South Africa were in the contest for two and a half days but batting fourth on this strip was always going to be a tough ask.

Here’s what they said on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 