India beat South Africa in first Test: What they said on Twitter

Virat Kohli led India to a convincing 108-run win, inside three days, over South Africa in the first Test in Mohali on Saturday.
On a pitch assisting the slower bowlers, India were a better side as the hosts’ spinners trapped the visitors in a web. South Africa were in the contest for two and a half days but batting fourth on this strip was always going to be a tough ask.
Here’s what they said on Twitter:
1-0 up in the series, Kohli’s first win as Test captain at home #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/0Xbi11zA31
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2015
Just like playing seam-swing is an art…playing spin is an art too. Indians bowled and batted spin better. Well played 👏👏🇮🇳 #IndvSA
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2015
Congrats Ind on winning the 1st test.Bowlers did a fantastic job to defend a small target👏V.imp knocks from Pujara&vijay👍#IndvsSA @BCCI
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 7, 2015
25-Oct-2015 at Wankhede – SAf 438/4 in 50 overs 5-7 Nov 2015 at Mohali – SAf 293/20 in 107.5 overs #IndvSA
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 7, 2015
Grafting runs in Tests appearing lost craft..solid contributions by MurliV & CPujara can never be underestimated-Proteas might’ve learnt it!
— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 7, 2015
