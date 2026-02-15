India beat Pakistan to qualify for Super 8s, extend T20 World Cup unbeaten record to 11 matches in Colombo

India stormed into the Super 8s of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, trouncing Pakistan for the eighth time in the tournament with a 61-run win at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Meeting at the venue for the first time in 14 years since the 2012 edition of the World Cup, India put on their highest-ever total against Pakistan across the 10 editions of the tournament. Sent into bat first, India rode on a stunning onslaught from Ishan Kishan – a 44-ball 77 – as they racked up a 175-run total in 20 overs. That was despite Pakistan sending down 18 overs of spin by six bowlers, a World Cup record. In the chase, Pakistan suffered a brutal collapse, losing four wickets for 34 runs as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya wreaked havoc in the Powerplay. It was Pakistan’s second-worst start in a T20 World Cup, having only lost four wickets for a lower score once before.