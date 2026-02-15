India beat Pakistan to qualify for Super 8s, extend T20 World Cup unbeaten record to 11 matches in Colombo

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India stormed into the Super 8s of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, trouncing Pakistan for the eighth time in the tournament with a 61-run win at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
FOLLOW: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
Meeting at the venue for the first time in 14 years since the 2012 edition of the World Cup, India put on their highest-ever total against Pakistan across the 10 editions of the tournament. Sent into bat first, India rode on a stunning onslaught from Ishan Kishan – a 44-ball 77 – as they racked up a 175-run total in 20 overs. That was despite Pakistan sending down 18 overs of spin by six bowlers, a World Cup record. In the chase, Pakistan suffered a brutal collapse, losing four wickets for 34 runs as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya wreaked havoc in the Powerplay. It was Pakistan’s second-worst start in a T20 World Cup, having only lost four wickets for a lower score once before.
CHECK OUT FULL T20 WORLD CUP 2026 POINTS TABLE
India extend winning run
The win meant that India have continued their clinical start to the World Cup title defence, stringing their victory this edition after beating the USA in Mumbai in their opener and Namibia in Delhi earlier this week. Jumping up to six points, India ensured that they have nailed down one spot for the Super 8s, with Pakistan now required to avoid defeat in their final group game to secure qualification.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|India (H)
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3.05
|2
|United States
|4
|2
|2
|4
|+0.787
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.403
|4
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|2
|2
|−1.352
|5
|Namibia (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|−2.443
Suryakumar Yadav’s men will take on Netherlands in their final group-stage match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday while Pakistan will face Namibia on the same day in Colombo. Should Agha’s men slip up by a considerable margin, the USA could once again stand a chance to qualify over Pakistan, as they did during the previous World Cup in the Americas.
The win also meant that India have racked up 11 successive wins across two World Cups, extending their record for most consecutive wins in the tournament’s history.
Most consecutive wins in Men’s T20 WC
11* – India (2024-2026)
8 – South Africa (2024)
8 – Australia (2022-2024)
7 – England (2010-2012)
7 – India (2012-2014)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.