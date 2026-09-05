India survive top-order wobble, beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women’s Asia Cup

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Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit the winning runs with a six in her record 150th T20I match as skipper as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup. India only had to chase a target of 56 runs but they needed to survived a top-order wobble, with Harmanpreet and Deepti calming things down for them.
Earlier, Shree Charani and Prema Rawat dismantled Pakistan as India blew them away for just 55 runs. Both Charani and Rawat took three wickets each as Pakistan were dismissed for their lowest ever women’s T20I total.
AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Pakistan, Women’s Asia Cup 2026
Charani returned excellent figures of 3 for 7, while Rawat took three wickets for just nine runs. Shafali Varma started the rout by dismissing opener Muneeba Ali in the fifth over. The 27-run opening stand was pretty much the only partnership of note for Pakistan.
India have won both their previous matches and are sitting atop Pool A with four points, having already secured a place in the semifinals. Pakistan, meanwhile, were playing their second match of the tournament and have two points after winning their opener. They remain favourites to reach the semifinals as well despite the defeat.
More to come…
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.