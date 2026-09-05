India survive top-order wobble, beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women’s Asia Cup

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit the winning runs with a six in her record 150th T20I match as skipper as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup. India only had to chase a target of 56 runs but they needed to survived a top-order wobble, with Harmanpreet and Deepti calming things down for them.

Earlier, Shree Charani and Prema Rawat dismantled Pakistan as India blew them away for just 55 runs. Both Charani and Rawat took three wickets each as Pakistan were dismissed for their lowest ever women’s T20I total.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Pakistan, Women’s Asia Cup 2026