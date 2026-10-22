Early days yet, but Indian batsmen’s aggressive approach works in New Zealand too

A wobbling top-edged six from Naman Dhir’s hurried pull was not the most poetic end to a semi-thriller, but India would care less about the stroke that wrapped up their four-wicket win over New Zealand at the Hagley Oval. Barely two days after landing in the far-flung country, shaking off their jet lag, squeezing in just a practice session, they overhauled a target of 226, weathering treacherous passages in the game.

The victory was established on the muscle and depth of their batsmen, a theme by now run-of-the-mill. The most destructive openers in the game, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, shellacked 93 runs in merely 5.5 overs, Shreyas Iyer exhibited his nervelessness with a firefighting 42 and Dhir produced a calm unbeaten 42 that enforced his clutch-moment credentials. Sanju offered the impetus in the opening act, Shreyas controlled the middle game, and Dhir killed the match with an unfussy endgame.

The chase did not produce a riot of emotion, as the drama slow-burned without wicked twists and turns. Apart from a stutter in the middle, the pursuit was smooth. The fear of the overseas seamers was misplaced. Rather, it was the humbler spinners that troubled them. The trio of Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson found swing with the new ball, but were wasteful. Henry beat Sanju with an away-swinger and cut him into half with a nip-backer. Milne twice found clunky edges off Abhishek Sharma. Intermittently, the odd ball continued to swing, but Henry and Co turned uncharacteristically shoddy. Their lengths went awry, the lines askew.

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AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I HIGHLIGHTS

The third over bowled by Ferguson captured their malfunction. He began with a wild wide down the leg-side, then appeased Sanju with a full ball outside the off-stump that was bunted over cover for a four, courtesy a collision between two fielders sliding to abort the boundary. He adjusted the length to middle and off, but Sanju pasted him over long-on. Five more wides followed; the over bled 22 runs and injected India the belief that the target was achievable.

The home bowlers slipped into terrific panic, manifesting an unusual indiscipline that Sanju and Abhishek ruthlessly took full toll on. After the early twitchiness, Sanju essayed gorgeous strokes, especially in the classicist’s arc between extra-cover and long-on. He swivel-pulled the returning Henry and top-edged the next ball for a six. By the fifth over, India had already shaved off nearly one third of the target (82 for 0).

There were times Abhishek struggled for timing, especially when reaching for the balls outside the stump. He barely shuffles across his stumps. The feet remain crease-bound when he reaches for the ball. But whenever the ball strayed into his body, especially when pitched short, he unfurled his brutal pull shot. He played the support act role to perfection, carving 29 off 12 balls before the familiar nemesis, the off-spinner from over the stumps, foxed him a shade of extra turn. The 93-run stand ended on the penultimate ball off the power-play.

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Applying brakes

The plot flipped. Smooth-sailing India hit turbulence. The instigators were familiar yet unsuspecting. Michael Bracewell, the off-spinner and Mitchell Santner, the left-arm spinner, are the sort India’s batsmen have encountered abundantly and without much ado in domestic cricket. Neither possess a bagful of variations to ambush them. Sanju merrily heaved Bracewell over long-on, before he slapped him over mid-off. But they chipped away with routine but effective ways, like change of pace, angles, flight and trajectory. Some of Bracewell’s deliveries skidded on; some others gripped and bounced off the surface. Santner was masterful at shuffling his pace. Both piled on dots, starved India’s batsmen of boundaries, built pressure and induced mistakes. Santner made Sanju cut a widish ball harder than he usually does. He dribbled the ball onto the stumps, after Tilak had eked out only a single from four balls.

Swiftly, India fell apart, losing a scratchy Tilak and a hasty Ishan Kishan in the space of six balls to Bracewell and Santner. The spin pair seemed to have bolted the rampaging horse. All India managed in the tormented phase was seven runs in 17 balls. First-game blues seemed to clutch them.

But a determined Iyer and enterprising Dhir, his stocks soaring, put on 43 decisive runs to ensure that India did not fall wayside. Iyer departed with India 26 runs adrift of the finishing line. But Dhir seized the moment to reinforce his value.

A bigger worry for Iyer would be his team’s error-strewn bowling — his counterpart Mitchell Santner could relate with his plight. Not even the metronomic Bhuvneshwar Kumar was spared of the blushes on his return. The power-wielding New Zealand batsmen, Glenn Phillips the most buccaneering, consigned him to 49 runs in four overs. He was India’s most expensive bowler, despite a vintage first-over wherein he swung the ball impishly, on an evening of profligacy. Every Indian bowler conceded more than ten runs an over, none had the spunk to define the game, and withered at the slightest hint of aggression from New Zealand’s batsmen. It was not imprecise execution that would haunt them, but the lack of ideas. Be it Phillips, the strapping Bevon Jacobs, or the rampaging Finn Allen, India’s bowlers watched blankly as they tore them apart.

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The batsmen atoned for their mistakes, as the Kiwi bowlers paid a tribute act to their Indian brethren. But the tour is long and hard, and they cannot afford to come unstuck.