Blistering fifties from Abhishek, Suryakumar help India make mockery of 154 chase vs New Zealand & win series

Abhishek Sharma scored the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in just 14 deliveries and was well assisted by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, as the duo made a mockery of a 154-run chase. India beat New Zealand by eight wickets with 60 balls to spare in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. With this win, India also secured the five-match T20I series after thrashing New Zealand 3-0 in the first three games.

Ishan Kishan’s 13-ball 28, Abhishek’s 20-ball 68, and Suryakumar’s 26-ball 58 helped India chase down 154 in just 10 overs.

Earlier in the first innings, wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi marked his return with a superb spell alongside the seasoned duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as India strangled New Zealand with disciplined bowling to restrict them to an under-par 153 for 9.