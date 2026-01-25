Blistering fifties from Abhishek, Suryakumar help India make mockery of 154 chase vs New Zealand & win series

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Abhishek Sharma scored the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in just 14 deliveries and was well assisted by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, as the duo made a mockery of a 154-run chase. India beat New Zealand by eight wickets with 60 balls to spare in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. With this win, India also secured the five-match T20I series after thrashing New Zealand 3-0 in the first three games.
Ishan Kishan’s 13-ball 28, Abhishek’s 20-ball 68, and Suryakumar’s 26-ball 58 helped India chase down 154 in just 10 overs.
Earlier in the first innings, wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi marked his return with a superb spell alongside the seasoned duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as India strangled New Zealand with disciplined bowling to restrict them to an under-par 153 for 9.
Playing for India after nearly a year, Bishnoi, who came in for rested Varun Chakravarthy, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, returning impressive figures of 2 for 18 while maintaining relentless control through the middle overs after Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl.
HIGHLIGHTS | INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 3RD T20I – GUWAHATI
India struck early inside the power play to put the visitors on the back foot reducing them to 36/3.
Hardik (2/23) set the tone in the opening over with a stunning backward-running catch to dismiss Devon Conway (1).
He then struck in his next over as Rachin Ravindra (4) mistimed a short delivery and Bishnoi at deep square leg completed the formalities.
Bumrah, introduced as second change, made an immediate impact and was again the pick of the bowling grabbing three for 17.
Returning after being rested for the Raipur game, he knocked over Tim Seifert (12) with a full delivery that angled in to uproot the off-stump. Bishnoi then bowled with precision, denying the batters any momentum.
He prevented Glenn Phillips from reaching a deserved fifty, dismissing him for 48 with his figures reading 3-0-9-1 after operating in the fifth, eighth and 12th overs. Mark Chapman offered resistance with a brisk 23-ball 32, hitting two fours and two sixes, and stitched a 52-run stand with Phillips to steady the innings.
(With inputs from PTI)
