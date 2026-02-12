T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India thrash Namibia by 93 runs in New Delhi

Chasing a stiff 210 target, Namibia got off to a brisk start but a lethal bowling attack from India bundled out the visitors on 116 in 18.2 overs as India continued their winning run in this World Cup.  

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 12, 2026 10:34 PM IST
Varun Chakaravarthy picked three wickets while Ishan Kishan scored 61 in T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Namibia. (PHOTO: AP)Varun Chakaravarthy picked three wickets while Ishan Kishan scored 61 in T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Namibia. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya and a spin-bowling masterclass from Varun Chakaravarthy helped India thrash Namibia by 93 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chasing a stiff 210 target, Namibia got off to a brisk start but a lethal bowling attack from India bundled out the visitors on 116 in 18.2 overs as India continued their winning run in this World Cup.

Earlier, Kishan and Pandya shone with the bat as India managed 209/9 in 20 overs after being asked to bat.

If Sanju Samson’s three-sixes innings was akin to a short-lived Instagram reel, Kishan’s batting was a gripping web series, full of drama, action and anticipation.

Kishan smashed the daylights out of a club class Namibia attack to score a 24-ball-61 but Indian batters struggled against Gerhard Erasmus’ side-arm off-breaks before posting 209 for 9 in a group league fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Kishan muscled five sixes and half a dozen boundaries for a 20-ball-50 that set the foundation for a marauding Hardik Pandya (52 off 28 balls) to take the team to a total that looked beyond the reach of this Namibian batting line-up.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS NAMIBIA T20 WORLD CUP 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Story continues below this ad

However, Namibia skipper Erasmus (4/20 in 4 overs) gave a fantastic account of himself and would certainly keep Pakistan’s lethal weapon Usman Tariq interested come Sunday.

Erasmus bowled side-arm deliveries in between the stock ball which is round arm. As a variation, he also bowled from behind the crease to shorten the length, as a set Tilak Varma (25) couldn’t reach to the pitch of the delivery.

It was a flat Kotla deck but Sanju Samson (22 off 8 balls) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with a run-a-ball 12, missed out on scoring big with the African side making some sort of a comeback with the ball during the middle overs.

Surya certainly got the best delivery of the innings from left arm spinner Bernard Scholtz, who got one to dip and turn as the skipper gave the charge, missed and was duly stumped.

Story continues below this ad

It was a golden opportunity for Samson to make it count. The three sixes — one down the ground and the other two a product of sinewy wrists — sent the capacity crowd into raptures. But another cute flick didn’t have the wings to clear the fielder at the cow corner.

Samson’s knock was full of intent but fell short in effectiveness quotient.

The difference between Kishan and Samson over the past one month has been consistency and understanding the value of a God-send second chance.

The Namibian pacers didn’t stand any chance against him and the moment they erred in length, Ishan’s willow came down like a sledgehammer at a tremendous bat speed and the sixes soared into the stands.

Story continues below this ad

During the back-10, India’s MVP Pandya took charge as his four sixes and four boundaries kept the momentum going, with Shivam Dube (23 off 16 balls) giving him good support in a 81 run stand off just 6.3 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
Why Ishan Kishan has displaced Sanju Samson as opener: Technical versatility, mental fortitude
Ishan Kishan scored 61 while Sanju Samson managed 22 in India's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
Ind vs Pak T20 WC 2026: Pakistan’s spin arsenal that could unsettle India’s batting firepower
Ind vs Pak T20 WC 2026: Pakistan’s spin arsenal that could unsettle India’s batting firepower
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Rahul Gandhi
Live: BNP takes early lead in Bangladesh election; referendum counting underway
Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE: The voting began at 7:30 AM (local time) in Bangladesh in 299 parliamentary constituencies and is scheduled to continue until 4:30 PM
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Jasmine Dhunna
The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar's Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
Animals
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News