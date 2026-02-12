T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India thrash Namibia by 93 runs in New Delhi

Varun Chakaravarthy picked three wickets while Ishan Kishan scored 61 in T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Namibia. (PHOTO: AP)

Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya and a spin-bowling masterclass from Varun Chakaravarthy helped India thrash Namibia by 93 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chasing a stiff 210 target, Namibia got off to a brisk start but a lethal bowling attack from India bundled out the visitors on 116 in 18.2 overs as India continued their winning run in this World Cup.

Earlier, Kishan and Pandya shone with the bat as India managed 209/9 in 20 overs after being asked to bat.

If Sanju Samson’s three-sixes innings was akin to a short-lived Instagram reel, Kishan’s batting was a gripping web series, full of drama, action and anticipation.