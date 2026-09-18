India hammer Japan by 8 wickets to start Asian Games gold medal defence

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Shree Charani recorded figures of 4/10 after which Shafali Verma put the finishing touches with the bat as India began their Asian Games title defence in women’s cricket by beating Japan by eight wickets. Japan were all out for 57 runs after India won the toss and chose to bowl first, with the hosts batting all but one delivery of their 20 overs.
India then finished the chase off in five overs, with opener Shafali finishing unbeaten on 40 off 15 balls. She had earlier taken two wickets as well for 13 runs.
More to come…
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