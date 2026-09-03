India thrash Hong Kong by 137 runs for second-biggest WT20I win

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Smriti Mandhana’s record-breaking century, combined with a disciplined bowling performance, helped India thrash Hong Kong by 137 runs in their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The win was India’s second biggest in Women’s T20Is in terms of runs.
After posting 193/5, Indian bowlers ran through the Hong Kong batting line-up, bundling them out for a paltry 56 in just 12 overs. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Sree Charani, Nandini Sharma, and Pratika Rawal picked up two wickets each to secure India’s second consecutive win in the tournament.
Earlier, Mandhana (124 off 64) made light work of a hapless Hong Kong bowling attack, anchoring India’s innings with a record-breaking knock. She shared a 74-run opening stand with Shafali Verma (28 off 17) to set the tone. The Hong Kong bowlers made life easier with loose deliveries, allowing the Indian openers to score freely.
AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS HONG KONG WOMEN’S ASIA CUP 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
The innings was studded with records. Mandhana surpassed Australian legend Meg Lanning to become the player with the most centuries in women’s international cricket, reaching her 18th hundred across formats. It was also her second T20I century, featuring seven sixes and 14 boundaries.
In the following over, she plundered a couple of sixes down the ground to go past Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 runs and become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. Mandhana was at her regal best, hitting sixes over the bowler’s head and scoring all around the ground.
Despite the limitations of the Hong Kong bowlers, Mandhana made batting look effortless on a surface where others took time to settle. Pratika Rawal (10 off 12), playing at No. 3 in her debut T20 series, struggled to accelerate and was caught at cover. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (10 off 9) and Richa Ghosh (11 off 13) also fell while attempting big shots.
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