India thrash Hong Kong by 137 runs for second-biggest WT20I win

Smriti Mandhana’s record-breaking century, combined with a disciplined bowling performance, helped India thrash Hong Kong by 137 runs in their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The win was India’s second biggest in Women’s T20Is in terms of runs.

After posting 193/5, Indian bowlers ran through the Hong Kong batting line-up, bundling them out for a paltry 56 in just 12 overs. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Sree Charani, Nandini Sharma, and Pratika Rawal picked up two wickets each to secure India’s second consecutive win in the tournament.

Earlier, Mandhana (124 off 64) made light work of a hapless Hong Kong bowling attack, anchoring India’s innings with a record-breaking knock. She shared a 74-run opening stand with Shafali Verma (28 off 17) to set the tone. The Hong Kong bowlers made life easier with loose deliveries, allowing the Indian openers to score freely.