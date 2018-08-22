India beat England by 203 runs: Cricketers hail Virat Kohli & Co.’s emphatic victory

Indian cricketers leave the field after their victory over England by 203 runs in the third cricket test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Indian cricketers leave the field after their victory over England by 203 runs in the third cricket test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

India pulled off a tremendous victory in the third Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The side led by Virat Kohli defeated the hosts by 203 runs to bounce back from the defeats in the first two Tests. With Jasprit Bumrah claiming a fifer on Tuesday, India needed just one wicket on the final day which was provided by Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner dismissed James Anderson with a quicker delivery and the Enland tailender got a leading edge to give away an easy catch to Ajinkya Rahane.

India’s big win received huge praises from sportstars all around the world:

Many congratulations to the Indian team on the victory at Trent Bridge. They showed a lot of character after being 2-0 down and am very happy with the way most of the batsmen applied themselves, and the bowlers were clinical too. Well deserved ! #ENGvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 22, 2018

Job done..Big win.. Congratulations Team India for winning the 3rd Test.. lots of positives going forward✅ indian seamers❤️ 🔥🔥🔥 🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2018

Super comeback. Most worries sorted. India heads to two venues with a better spin v pace record. Well done, 🇮🇳

Now, do the unthinkable of winning the series from 0-2 down. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 22, 2018

And it’s all over. Congratulations India.for the great fight back to win this test. This was a clinical victory and good to see so many players contributing well. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 22, 2018

17 balls then and it is 2-1 with 2 to play in the series. Wonderful comeback after the huge defeat at Lord’s — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 22, 2018

Captain’s Knock!

Fifers!

Slip catching!

Terrific all round performance from Team India to walk away with a win at Trentbridge! #Yellove for the game in Whites! #WonAway #ENGvIND 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/018cci4xlk — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 22, 2018

Congratulations Team India. Gives me immense joy to see Indian fast bowlers pick up19 out of the 20 wickets. The series has surely opened up now! #ENGvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 22, 2018

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a memorable victory, coming on the back of a tough loss at Lord’s makes it more special. Collective effort by the team and support staff to get back in the series. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/jwJitVeput — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 22, 2018

Well done! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on the resounding win at Trent Bridge. Great team effort to win this after being 2-0 down, must be an exciting remaining 2 test matches . Best wishes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) With the 5-match Test series at 2-1, the two teams will play the fourth Test starting from Thursday next week. The fifth and final Test match of the series will begin from September 7, 2018.

