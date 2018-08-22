Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • India beat England by 203 runs: Cricketers hail Virat Kohli & Co.’s emphatic victory

India beat England by 203 runs: Cricketers hail Virat Kohli & Co.’s emphatic victory

India pulled off a stunning comeback after losing the first two Tests to claim a win by 203 runs in the third Test against England.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 22, 2018 4:13:28 pm
India beat England in the third Test. Indian cricketers leave the field after their victory over England by 203 runs in the third cricket test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Related News

India pulled off a tremendous victory in the third Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The side led by Virat Kohli defeated the hosts by 203 runs to bounce back from the defeats in the first two Tests. With Jasprit Bumrah claiming a fifer on Tuesday, India needed just one wicket on the final day which was provided by Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner dismissed James Anderson with a quicker delivery and the Enland tailender got a leading edge to give away an easy catch to Ajinkya Rahane.

India’s big win received huge praises from sportstars all around the world:

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 