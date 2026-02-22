India A thrash Bangladesh A by 46 runs in final to clinch 2026 Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Tejal Hasanbis’ batting masterclass on a slow and tacky surface and a collective spin bowling performance helped India A sweep past Bangladesh A in the final to win the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Sunday.
On a sticky pitch, it was Hasanbis’ hard-fought unbeaten 51 off 34 balls which helped India get to 134 for seven in 20 overs and ultimately win the game by 46 runs, in what was a repeat of the 2023 Rising Star Asia Cup final.
After electing to bat first, India were deep in trouble with the top four back in the hut by the seventh over. This is when Hasanbis and captain Radha Yadav stabilised the innings, adding 89 runs for the fifth wicket to lift their team to a fighting 134.
While defending 135, Indian spinners took complete control over the proceedings, taking wickets at regular intervals to keep Bangladesh batters at bay. Prema Rawat (3 for 12), Tanuja Kanwer (2 for 11) and Sonia Mendhiya (2 for 21) collectively accounted for seven wickets, as India comfortably defended the total, bowling out Bangladesh for 88 in 19.1 overs.
Bangladesh were never in the run chase, having lost their first wicket for 12 runs in the third over. The procession started when Ishma Tanjim was caught off pacer Saima Thakor after unsuccessfully charging down the pitch.
An elated India skipper Radha credited the team for the win. “Really happy the way we played today, the energy we showed,” she said after the game. “The wicket looked to bat on, we tried to put a score on the board. Last meeting, we spoke about having the character and showing the energy. The main thing was to enjoy and have the intensity. That is what they did as well.”
“Credit goes to the support staff. As Tejal mentioned, the staff were amazing. They let us do whatever we wanted. If you play any tournament and win it, it means everything,” she added.
