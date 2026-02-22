India A thrash Bangladesh A by 46 runs in final to clinch 2026 Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title

Tejal Hasanbis’ batting masterclass on a slow and tacky surface and a collective spin bowling performance helped India A sweep past Bangladesh A in the final to win the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Sunday.

On a sticky pitch, it was Hasanbis’ hard-fought unbeaten 51 off 34 balls which helped India get to 134 for seven in 20 overs and ultimately win the game by 46 runs, in what was a repeat of the 2023 Rising Star Asia Cup final.

After electing to bat first, India were deep in trouble with the top four back in the hut by the seventh over. This is when Hasanbis and captain Radha Yadav stabilised the innings, adding 89 runs for the fifth wicket to lift their team to a fighting 134.