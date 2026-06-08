India thrash Afghanistan by innings & 300 runs to register biggest Test victory ever

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
A dominant India made light work of Afghanistan, thrashing them by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Monday.
India posted a mammoth 564/8 after deciding to bat first, before bundling out Afghanistan twice on the same day to wrap up the game on just the third day. Afghanistan could only manage 152 in the first innings and 112 in the second, losing the match by a massive margin.
INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN ONE-OFF TEST DAY 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES
The win by an innings and 300 runs is India’s biggest victory in Test cricket.
Debutant Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers, registering a six-wicket haul in the first innings. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav accounted for seven wickets between them in the second innings, helping India register a colossal win.
Sundar picked four wickets in the second innings and said he felt he was getting rhythm right from the start. “I felt really good, especially to play this format after a while. Yeah, I just wanted to get a lot of volume coming into the game and obviously I felt like I was getting the rhythm right from the scratch, from ball one. And that was definitely a very good feeling,” he said after the win.
Sundar also shone with the bat, scoring a half-century earlier in the innings. Speaking on his batting, he said, “definitely, it felt really good, both with the bat and the ball. I wanted to show good discipline with the bat and glad the way I sort of approached the entire innings and God was kind.”
Inns & 300 runs vs AFG, Mullanpur, 2026*
Inns & 272 runs vs WI, Rajkot, 2018
Inns & 262 runs vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2018
Inns & 239 runs vs BAN, Mirpur, 2007
Inns & 239 runs vs SL, Nagpur, 2017
More to follow…
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.