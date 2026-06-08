India thrash Afghanistan by innings & 300 runs to register biggest Test victory ever

India registered their biggest Test win ever after beating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in New Chandigarh. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

A dominant India made light work of Afghanistan, thrashing them by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Monday.

India posted a mammoth 564/8 after deciding to bat first, before bundling out Afghanistan twice on the same day to wrap up the game on just the third day. Afghanistan could only manage 152 in the first innings and 112 in the second, losing the match by a massive margin.

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The win by an innings and 300 runs is India’s biggest victory in Test cricket.