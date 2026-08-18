‘Be brave with declaration’: Former batter’s advice for India to win Galle Test

India must be brave with their timing of the declaration on the day four of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka to maintain their hopes to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship, said former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara.

With nine Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle, India will need to win at least six or seven matches to keep their chances alive to qualify for the final next year. Shubman Gill’s men can therefore ill afford to drop points in Galle, where the match has seen a chunk of overs taken out from the first three days of play due to persistent rain.