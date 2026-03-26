India to host Australia in five-Test series for Border-Gavaskar Trophy as BCCI announces home schedule

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India will play West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in white-ball bilateral series before hosting Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the men’s international home schedule on Thursday. Australia will play five Test matches starting on January 21 through to February 27.
The first Test will be plaed from January 21 to 25 in Nagpur followed by the second Test from January 29 to February 2 in Chennai. The third will then be played after a gap of nine days from February 11 to 15 in Guwahati, making it the second ever Test to be played at the Barsapara Stadium. The fourth Test will then be played from February 19 to 23 in Ranchi after which the fifth and final Test will be played from February 27 to March 3 in Ahmedabad. India will be looking to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having held it for four consecutive series before suffering a 4-1 series loss in their last tour of Australia in 2024/25.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be the last leg of the home season, which starts with the West Indies touring India for three ODIs and five T20Is from September 27 to October 17. This will be followed by Sri Lanka playing three ODIs and as many T20Is from December 13 to 27. India then host Zimbabwe for the first time in 24 years for a bilateral series, with the latter playing three ODIs on January 3, 6 and 9. The last time Zimbabwe toured India for a bilateral series was in 2001/02 when they played two Tests and five ODIs.
“The upcoming home season promises an exciting and action-packed calendar, featuring four visiting teams — West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia — in a multi-format schedule. The season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities, offering fans across the country the opportunity to witness top-quality international cricket,” said the board in its statement.
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