India to host Australia in five-Test series for Border-Gavaskar Trophy as BCCI announces home schedule

India will play West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in white-ball bilateral series before hosting Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the men’s international home schedule on Thursday. Australia will play five Test matches starting on January 21 through to February 27.

The first Test will be plaed from January 21 to 25 in Nagpur followed by the second Test from January 29 to February 2 in Chennai. The third will then be played after a gap of nine days from February 11 to 15 in Guwahati, making it the second ever Test to be played at the Barsapara Stadium. The fourth Test will then be played from February 19 to 23 in Ranchi after which the fifth and final Test will be played from February 27 to March 3 in Ahmedabad. India will be looking to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having held it for four consecutive series before suffering a 4-1 series loss in their last tour of Australia in 2024/25.