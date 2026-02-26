T20 World Cup: India’s batting regains awe and fear factor as Zimbabwe sent on a relentless leather hunt

The stands swayed, the music blared, fireworks wormed into the sky and India regained their batting supremacy. The dismembering of Zimbabwe’s bowlers, listless and let down by the fielders, was a response stoked in fire after the Ahmedabad capitulation.

The night was straight out of a revenge movie in which the hero – down in the dumps – returns with a vengeful grimace to settle the scores. Like Rajinikanth would say in his blockbuster movie Kaabali, India’s batsmen could collectively scream: “Naanga vanthutom nu sollu… thirumbi vanthutom nu sollu!” Tell them we have come; tell them we have come back.”

Pour some spaghetti Western retro beats and the scene breathes an aura. It captures the sword of intimidation they brandished.

The onslaught of boundaries was relentless in piling India’s highest total in a T20 World Cup, like unseasonal thunder and lightning. From the second-ball six-on-the-rise that Sanju Samson hit and the restrained aggression that Abhishek Sharma displayed to arrest his drought, to the blinding cameos of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan, India illustrated the qualities that induced fear in bowlers, made them tournament favourites and instilled an impermeable halo around them.

Weave the backdrop of cynicism, the doomsday fears of a premature exit, suspicion on their batting and the pressure of defending a title at home, the performance could be the tonic for a revival.

Even though it came against Zimbabwe, who would curse their decision to bowl, misinterpreting the moisture for seam-friendly conditions, the pressure was so suffocating that a team could have tried too hard and over-complicated their plight. But India bounded out with a crystal-clear plan. To knock the daylights out of the bowlers, come what may. They were hunting for a statement victory, rather than a humdrum one.

The numbers are bewildering. India struck 17 sixes and fours apiece. The lowest strike rate was Ishan’s 158.33; three of them racked up a hitting rate of 200. Some of the sixes were astounding. Like Surya’s straight swipe off Tinotenda Maposa. Eight overs brought them 15-plus runs, which included three beyond 20.

Apart from two overs soon after the Powerplay, they weren’t bothered about exercising caution after the early blitz.

Some caveats should be considered. The surface was designed in their dreams, the ideal bounce and pace facilitated uncluttered stroke-making, unlike the sluggish ones they had stuttered on in this tournament. The bowlers were benign, frozen by the occasion, erratic and listless, and horribly let down by their fielders’ greasy fingers. But India’s batsmen exuded a sense of ruthlessness that was required to turn the tide.

Return to form

Abhishek’s redemption was the most pleasing sight of all. By his supersonic standards, it was a restrained knock. The 26-ball half-century is his second-slowest in this format. Some of the fours were not sweet-spotted. But in between tapped singles and nudged twos, he unleashed fearsome strokes that sent sinister threats to bowlers in the tournament. Unlike in the previous games, his footwork was definite. He was barely tied to the crease. The hands moved smoothly, carrying out the orders of his mind. It was not a six that captured his renaissance, but a smooth four over the head of the cover fielder.

Maposa’s ball was wide and full and Abishek’s front foot glided out and his hands followed to loft the ball over the fielder. It brought a smile to his face; his partner Samson nodded appreciatively. In a drought of runs, he cursed his dismissal, a Maposa slower ball that stopped at him. The bowlers were spared further embarrassment. Or so they thought.

But Abishek was just one executioner of India’s broad plan to dismantle Zimbabwe. The men in form, Ishan and Suryakumar, sustained the furious tempo with strokes that dazzled the crowd and shattered the bowlers. None hung around at the start. Surya swept the first ball he faced, off Sikander Raza, for a four. Varma slapped the first ball through backward point. Hardik Pandya deposited the third ball over long-on. Both bludgeoned 84 from 31 balls in a frenetic endgame that spiked both adrenaline and dopamine.

A fire raged in Tilak. His strike rate has been a recurring theme in press conferences. Until this game, it was merely 118.88. But on Thursday, he emphatically demonstrated his often-doubted skills to raise the tempo and pull off the highest strike rate among them all (275). With a supreme awareness of field-placement, he raised his runs through low-risk, high-percentage shots. He thumped Brad Evans over extra cover for a six, which could arguably be the stroke of the day, Then, there were too many to choose from.

Just like that, India’s ideal batting order too fell into place. Sanju and Abishek opening broke the southpaw predictability; Tilak dropping down the order offers both lower-order firepower and stability. There is clarity and vision; there is an aura and fear. And when it all blends, sixes soar, music blares and the crowd sways, as though in a trance.