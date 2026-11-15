Anxiety and poor shot selection fuel another India collapse at Mount Maunganui

The faces of defeated Indian batsmen captured the story of their Mount Maunganui Capitulation Part Two. Rohit Sharma blew his cheeks as he retreated to the dressing room; Ruturaj Gaikwad stared hollowly into the distance; Virat Kohli glared angrily at his bat, rather than at his leaden feet; Shreyas Iyer shut his eyes and looked away from the on-field screen that was revisiting his latest failure in dealing with the short ball; Axar Patel was crestfallen; Naman Dhir wore an apologetic look.

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The enemy was not swing, steep bounce, or a spell for ages. But their own minds, the simmering doubts, the fraying anxiety, and the haste to atone for last game’s annus horribilis. The outcome: indiscretion, hard hands, heavy feet, and stuck minds allying to produce another calamitous storm. This latest blow would rankle the batsmen, management, and selectors more than any Matt Henry-inflicted blow.

This time, they had themselves largely to blame, for their own misgivings and ineptitude. Rohit stubbed a testy opening over with a splendorous drive on the rise, but flicked a good length ball straight to short midwicket. It was the sort of ball that he would have twirled into the ropes most days, but here he checked the stroke at the last instance, more than a case of the ball stopping at him. The feeble shot laid bare his insecurities, his dilemma whether to go full throttle or cling on patiently for some more time.

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So was Kohli. He slashed hard, too hard, at a short ball outside the off-stump. Matthew Fisher’s ball produced a trifle more bounce than he had anticipated, or may have even come quicker at him, for the feet to move fully across. Kohli’s design was faultless, but less so the execution. Freeze-frame the exact moment when the bat meets the ball’s outside edge: his body was eons away from the ball, his upper body stooped onto the stroke, while the lower half remained almost straight. He seemed too driven, slighted by three failures on the spin.

Rohit Sharma dismissed for 7 runs.💔 #RohitSharma https://t.co/ZmhsjbR0yD — Aman Choudhary 🏏 (@Aman_cricket07) November 15, 2026

Batting Collapse

At first sight, Gaikwad and Iyer’s dismissals stem from susceptible technique rather than suspicious minds. Gaikwad drove on the rise at Jacob Duffy’s three-quarter length ball outside the off-stump that seamed back and brushed the inside edge of his bat. Like Kohli, he went hard at the ball, reaching for it and stabbing. It’s his favourite stroke, but here he was overeager.

As was Iyer. The villain was not just his archenemy, the short or hard-length ball, but his own ego. Bowlers can snare him into the trap without splitting their hair. Set the field, and bowl a short one onto his body. They don’t even need to double-bluff him. But Iyer is too stubborn to eschew the shot. Rather, he walks out as though he wants to show the bowlers he could pull the daylights out of them, when he could have easily accessed a safer approach. It’s time he ripped his blueprint, lest the short-ball could end his career. The latest one, from Blair Tickner, was far from awkward. The height and pace were manageable. Yet, he contrived to fetch the back-of-length ball from outside off-stump to mid-on, wasting a start with career-elevating potential. After finding each other at 34/3, his 52-run stand with Axar Patel was resurrecting India.

Virat Kohli got Out on 5(7) in 5th and Last ODI against New Zealand… #ViratKohli #INDvsNZ https://t.co/wOAZyhzc6C — Irfan Riaz (@irfanriazskp) November 15, 2026

The theme of frittering stands and starts recurred. Axar’s 46, strewn with languid drives and rasping slashes, had career-saving dimensions. Yet, he mustered to perish in the softest way. He chipped off-spinner Michael Bracewell straight to mid-on. He was too numb to react. A breezy 35-run association with Ishan Kishan ended. But the shock ebbed when Ishan and Naman Dhir motored along without much strain. Dhir’s bearings are impressive. He rotated the strike by tapping the ball into the gaps and hit the occasional boundary.

Mitchell Santner provoked. He kept tossing the ball outside the off-stump, inviting him to drive in the air. He mistimed twice, but couldn’t resist the invitations for long. He miscued the ball straight to extra cover, ending a promising 39-run alliance. Ishan waged a lonely battle, but couldn’t prevent the ship from sinking. He drowned with his teammates, but more heroically than them. India made 110 runs more than they managed in the Bay Oval prequel, but the sequel looks as damning, the debris as voluminous.