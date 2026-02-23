We had a complete off day, says India batting coach on T20 World Cup Super 8s defeat to South Africa

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak didn’t blame pressure or inexperience for their capitulation to a well-groomed South Africa side in Ahmedabad on Sunday. He put it on a “complete off-day”. “If you ask me, I wouldn’t say it is pressure. I would not say it is inexperience either,” he said, firming up his voice. “If we call it inexperience, after all the T20 games, IPL and international matches, I don’t know what you can call experience? Secondly, I don’t think there is any pressure. Today, particularly, I think we had a complete off day,” he said bluntly.

Kotak pointed out that 188 was an achievable target on this surface. “If it goes to 220, then it’s a tough chase. But, 180, 190, you have to chase. So, pressure or inexperience, I don’t think it is the case,” he said.

Glitches have come to crease what has been a flawless batting firm before the tournament. The left-handed heaviness and the ploy of unleashing off-spinners has worked to great effect. So far, the Indian team had been defensive about the flaw opposition teams had exposed. But after their most hideous batting performance in recent memory, Kotak admitted it’s hurting them. “That is definitely a concern, and we will give it time and think about it. Do we have to do something about it? See, obviously, Surya and Gautam will talk about it. and if they feel that we need to do something different, we will do something different,” he said.

“Now, we are in a situation where we have to think whether we need to change anything or do we still go with the same thing. And If we have to change something, what can we change and how do we change,” he added.

But Kotak dwelled on the perils of thinking too, using the example of Abhishek Sharma. “At this time, if you say a lot of things to the batsman it might not be beneficial to them. Every batsman goes through such phases like Abhishek did. I have seen him go through such phases in the IPL before. If there is time, like 15 days, we can do something, But you can’t tell him something and expect change in two days. It will put more doubts in his mind. This is my coaching philosophy,” he said.

“Otherwise, it is all about him watching the ball better. He will have to plan his inning better, which we discuss. Not just for Abhishek, but any player. But, in 2-3 matches, in such a high risk, high reward set-up, that thing is bound to happen,” he added.

With the next two matches being must-wik fixtures, Kotak urged the team to embrace pressure. “The amount of cricket we play, we have to take that pressure. Everyone has to take it. That anxiety, that pressure. If a batsman doesn’t take it at this level or a bowler doesn’t take it, then where will he take it?” he asked.

But he says the team is capable of bouncing back. “There are two matches. We know where we are. We had one bad day. dWe have to accept it. We didn’t play well, and we will have to move forward and try and win two games properly, because we don’t have any other options.”

Rather, India are on the brink and cannot afford one more off-day.