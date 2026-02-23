We had a complete off day, says India batting coach on T20 World Cup Super 8s defeat to South Africa

Sitanshu Kotak admits the failure of the top-order is becoming a concern but expects batting unit to bounce back strongly

Written by: Sandip G
4 min readFeb 23, 2026 10:22 AM IST
India are on the brink and cannot afford one more off-day. (AP Photo)India are on the brink and cannot afford one more off-day. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak didn’t blame pressure or inexperience for their capitulation to a well-groomed South Africa side in Ahmedabad on Sunday. He put it on a “complete off-day”. “If you ask me, I wouldn’t say it is pressure. I would not say it is inexperience either,” he said, firming up his voice. “If we call it inexperience, after all the T20 games, IPL and international matches, I don’t know what you can call experience? Secondly, I don’t think there is any pressure. Today, particularly, I think we had a complete off day,” he said bluntly.

Kotak pointed out that 188 was an achievable target on this surface. “If it goes to 220, then it’s a tough chase. But, 180, 190, you have to chase. So, pressure or inexperience, I don’t think it is the case,” he said.

Glitches have come to crease what has been a flawless batting firm before the tournament. The left-handed heaviness and the ploy of unleashing off-spinners has worked to great effect. So far, the Indian team had been defensive about the flaw opposition teams had exposed. But after their most hideous batting performance in recent memory, Kotak admitted it’s hurting them. “That is definitely a concern, and we will give it time and think about it. Do we have to do something about it? See, obviously, Surya and Gautam will talk about it. and if they feel that we need to do something different, we will do something different,” he said.

“Now, we are in a situation where we have to think whether we need to change anything or do we still go with the same thing. And If we have to change something, what can we change and how do we change,” he added.

But Kotak dwelled on the perils of thinking too, using the example of Abhishek Sharma. “At this time, if you say a lot of things to the batsman it might not be beneficial to them. Every batsman goes through such phases like Abhishek did. I have seen him go through such phases in the IPL before. If there is time, like 15 days, we can do something, But you can’t tell him something and expect change in two days. It will put more doubts in his mind. This is my coaching philosophy,” he said.

“Otherwise, it is all about him watching the ball better. He will have to plan his inning better, which we discuss. Not just for Abhishek, but any player. But, in 2-3 matches, in such a high risk, high reward set-up, that thing is bound to happen,” he added.

With the next two matches being must-wik fixtures, Kotak urged the team to embrace pressure. “The amount of cricket we play, we have to take that pressure. Everyone has to take it. That anxiety, that pressure. If a batsman doesn’t take it at this level or a bowler doesn’t take it, then where will he take it?” he asked.

Story continues below this ad

But he says the team is capable of bouncing back. “There are two matches. We know where we are. We had one bad day. dWe have to accept it. We didn’t play well, and we will have to move forward and try and win two games properly, because we don’t have any other options.”

Rather, India are on the brink and cannot afford one more off-day.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Former Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy passes away
Mukul roy
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong creates history; Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is Best Film
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
The blood pressure benchmark: Why 140/90 is the red line for paragliding
paragliding
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News