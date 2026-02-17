T20 World Cup: ‘Don’t over-analyse’ – batting coach Sitanshu Kotak’s take on Abhishek Sharma’s lean run

Abhishek Sharma fell for a second duck in the ongoing T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Colombo. (AP Photo)

India’s first-choice opening pair in the ICC T20 World Cup has seen contrasting fortunes. While Ishan Kishan has been dominating proceedings, Abhishek Sharma – who was expected to set the tournament on fire – has yet to score a run.

Ahead of their final group match against the Netherlands, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak treated both the dashers equally.

“We all know how capable he (Ishan) is. I have known him since 2019 when he was with India U19. He has always been a very confident player,” Kotak said.

“He is not someone who cares too much about things. That is his strength, his nature. T20 cricket needs that. He plays around the ground and is very difficult to restrict if you don’t get him out.”