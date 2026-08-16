How persistent rain dictated India’s approach on the second day of Galle Test

Having already lost plenty of overs and time to rain at Galle, India came out with a totally different intent on Day Two. Persistent showers since morning delayed the start on Sunday till 2.35 PM, pouring cold water on India’s hopes of batting once and big. So, they had to alter the game with an eye on the weather forecast. With rain expected to play a part over the remaining three days as well, the question now is whether India could find time to push for a win. In total, 54 overs were lost.

Having ended Day One at 288/2, India’s intentions were evident. They wanted to bat much of Day Two and be in a position from where they can’t lose the Test. With 460/9 on board, thanks largely to Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, they can still manage to overcome the weather equations and win, but it will take some effort from the bowling unit. Unless they shut the hosts to a low total in the first essay, then the chances of enforcing follow-on looks bleak. But the intent seems clear. It is the path that India are willing to take.

From the moment they came out to bat, the domination they showed on the first day was missing. While Padikkal resumed from where he had left off, for India to bat Sri Lanka out of the game, Rishabh Pant held the key. During his brief stay on Saturday, he had been at his attacking best. Even on Sunday, he tried to keep the scoreboard moving in quick time. Resultantly, Sri Lanka took the new ball early, which seemed a gamble as it would allow India to score freely.

A 150 that announces Devdutt Padikkal in Test cricket. 💪 Watch #SLvIND 1st Test | Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/qBWTYUEhuL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 16, 2026

But Pant committed the same mistake as Shubman Gill did on the opening day. Like Gill, the intention couldn’t be faulted. Debutant Keshara Nuwantha hadn’t been at his best on his first day at office, but on Sunday he found the control with his length and speed. Watching Pant in a hurry, he was prepared to slow it down and by the time the left-hander charged down, he was nowhere close to the pitch of the ball. Yet, he committed himself to hoick, which was caught at mid-off for his maiden Test wicket.

That dismissal brought in KL Rahul, who had retired hurt on 77. Having done all the hard work against the spinners, he had an opportunity to wrap up his 13th Test century. But on a pitch that had been under covers, the Lankan attack found enough help. Early on, Asitha Feranando managed to induce an edge, which went through the vacant third slip. Soon, Nishan Fernando came up with some exceptional reflex work at forward short-leg to give Nuwantha his second wicket. The turn and the bounce forced Rahul to play a shot he was in no control for the first time against the spinners. A score 82 off 175 was a commendable effort, but not a complete job. It was an innings synonymous with Rahul’s career so far.

Different outfit

Once Sri Lanka found the early breakthroughs, they appeared a different outfit. Dhruv Jurel, with Sarfaraz Khan breathing down his neck, didn’t look in absolute control. Even to full deliveries, he preferred to defend or nudge here and there, seldom inducing assurance. But on the occasions he played with absolute clarity, he appeared a different batsman. Each of his four boundaries and a six was a message that he can be a specialist batsman in the long run. The dismissal, trying to nudge it around the leg-side only for the ball to find the edge and Dhananjaya de Silva coming up with an acrobatic catch, only showed his limitations. Like Rahul on the opening day, he too received deliveries he could have swept. But it remained on the shelf.

Dhruv Jurel packs some serious power into that one! 💪 Watch #SLvIND 1st Test | Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/zBFRliZNeK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 16, 2026

Beyond Padikkal and Jurel, the rest came up with cameos. The two all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar tried to show their positive intent, but their innings were short-lived, on a 43-over day where India tried their best to take the game forward as quickly as they could. That they scored at four runs an over showed their intention. If not for some untimely wickets at the start, they would have probably ended up with a bigger score on the board.

On a pitch where turn and bounce are already manifesting, India would hope they would make most of the conditions. Once the groundstaff remove the covers, the overnight sweating could bring in seamers into the play. If they can make early inroads, they would be setting up an ideal platform for spinners to go full-throttle against an inexperienced batting unit. Over the next three days, as much as the strip, India would be keeping their eyes firmly on the overhead conditions.