‘A major decision’: Ricky Ponting hails India’s call to back Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup return

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting hailed India’s decision to reinstate Sanju Samson mid-way through the T20 World Cup as a pivotal decision which eventually proved to be a game-changer for the hosts.

After struggling to gain quick starts with a left-hand heavy top-order and the indifferent form of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma early in the World Cup, India brought back a woefully out-of-form Samson back for the near knockout games in the Super 8 stage.

In a virtual quarterfinal clash against West Indies in Kolkata, Samson crunched an unbeaten 97 to power India’s 196-run chase. He then backed it up with identical knocks of 89 in the semi-final and final against England and New Zealand, respectively.