‘A major decision’: Ricky Ponting hails India’s call to back Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup return

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Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting hailed India’s decision to reinstate Sanju Samson mid-way through the T20 World Cup as a pivotal decision which eventually proved to be a game-changer for the hosts.
After struggling to gain quick starts with a left-hand heavy top-order and the indifferent form of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma early in the World Cup, India brought back a woefully out-of-form Samson back for the near knockout games in the Super 8 stage.
In a virtual quarterfinal clash against West Indies in Kolkata, Samson crunched an unbeaten 97 to power India’s 196-run chase. He then backed it up with identical knocks of 89 in the semi-final and final against England and New Zealand, respectively.
“It was actually a big call to make – moving Ishan Kishan down the order to bring Sanju Samson back to the top. That’s a major decision, but one that worked out really well in the end,” Ponting told the ICC.
“As a player – and I’m speaking here as a coach and former captain as well – all you really need is the backing of the captain and coaching staff. Sometimes, just a pat on the back or an arm around the shoulder, with someone saying, ‘Look mate, we’re sticking with you, we believe in you, and we think you’re the right man for this role,’ is all a player needs to hear,” the legendary Australia captain said.
Samson’s inclusion culminated with a series of record-breaking feats. The Kerala batter surpassed Virat Kohli for the most runs by an Indian batter in a World Cup edition, scoring 321 in only five innings. Samson struck 24 sixes, the highest-ever by a batter in a World Cup series.
“When you have the kind of quality Sanju has, and the confidence of the captain and coach behind you, that’s when great things can happen. I don’t know exactly what went on inside the Indian camp over the last couple of weeks, but that’s certainly what it looked like from the outside.
“It felt like the team had decided: ‘If we’re going to win this tournament, we need Sanju at the top, playing his best cricket and full of confidence.’ And that’s exactly what they got,” Ponting added.
Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament after India won a one-sided final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.
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