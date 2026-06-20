Why India started their innings with 5/0 before a ball was bowled in Chennai ODI

The Indian innings began with 5/0 on the board, even before openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal had faced a single delivery in the second innings of the third ODI against Afghanistan at Chepauk on Sunday. This unusual start came after India were awarded five penalty runs following a mistake by Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi in the first innings.

Shahidi, whose rearguard effort took Afghanistan to a respectable total, was penalised for running on the restricted area of the pitch. It was the last delivery of the 40th over when Shahidi breached the restricted area for the second time. On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rohan Pandit noted the infringement, disallowed the single he had taken, and handed five penalty runs to India.