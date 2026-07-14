India get a much-awaited victory as Shubman Gill leads from the front in 1st ODI

For the first time on this UK trip, India tasted victory. The format was different and so were the personnel, but none illustrated better than Jasprit Bumrah what they had been lacking in the T20Is.

In the presence of the pace spearhead, Prasidh Krishna appeared a different bowler before the batting unit led by skipper Shubman Gill pulled off a convincing six-wicket win on a testing Edgbaston surface. Securing the win was Axar Patel’s (4/62 and 57 not out) all-round efforts, which should do a world of good to his confidence that appeared to have taken a few blows off late.

That the team got the job done despite Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) hardly contributing would give them confidence as all through this UK summer they have struggled to get used to the conditions. Setting up the chase of 259 was Gill, who until he retired hurt with cramps for 80 off 75 deliveries, appeared the best batsman on show. He adjusted wonderfully to a surface where the extra bounce troubled everyone. That he found the confidence to walk down the pitch showed how assured he was.

After the two senior pros departed, Gill forged a 101-run stand with his deputy Shreyas Iyer off 103 deliveries that tilted the game in India’s favour. Once the captain departed, there was a brief stutter with Iyer running himself out and KL Rahul dragging one back onto the stumps. But Washington Sundar and Axar, picked over frontline spinner Kuldeep Yadav, completed the job with grinding knocks that adapted to the situation. Axar wasn’t at his best with the ball, as he struggled for rhythm in the middle, but his unbeaten half-century showed why India value him.

Kaptaani Paari ✨ Watch the 1st ODI of #ENGvIND LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels. #SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/QXRwM0rXbc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 14, 2026

Gill’s innings was a reminder that there could still be a place for him in T20Is, particularly when India are scheduled to play most of their series overseas. His numbers in the IPL support his case. There is still some work to be done, particularly with regards to the make-up of this batting line-up, but unlike the T20s where India prefer a left-right combination at all points, in ODIs they seem to prefer the ones who will get the job done.

Like his predecessor Rohit, he led the charge, before Iyer settled himself as England hesitated to use leg-spinner Adil Rashid. They eventually turned to him, but didn’t get joy.

Bumrah returns

It was with the ball that India found plenty of encouraging signs. Not ready to compromise on depth in batting or bowling, India had three all-rounders – Axar, Washington and Shivam Dube. It meant there was no space for Kuldeep, whose absence was felt in the second half of England’s innings after the pacers had run through the top and middle order.

Winning the toss and batting first, England innings was a roller- coaster. From 60 for no loss, they were reduced to 80/5 in the space of 26 deliveries by Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. It would eventually become 107/6 by the 22nd over before England found Joe Root (76 not out) and Liam Dawson (68) stopped the slide and put the hosts in a situation from where they could post a total beyond India’s reach. But a late collapse, from 250/7 to 258 all out with Root left stranded with 13 deliveries remaining in the innings, dented their chances.

Story continues below this ad

On a pitch that had some juice, playing his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, Bumrah was in his element straightaway having Ben Duckett in all sorts of problems. The pace and movement through the air and off the pitch repeatedly tested the left-hander, and Prasidh at the other end was equally tough to negate with his extra bounce.

It was only when Brar came on in the eighth over that England broke the shackles, but that was only for four overs before India broke through.

In his third over, Brar removed both openers – the extra bounce being the common factor. Bumrah then began his second spell by having Harry Brook nick one to first slip before Prasidh removed Jos Buttler and Sam Curran to expansive shots.

India went for the kill, but once the pitch eased down and Dube dropped a regulation catch offered by Root off his own bowling, the tide changed. Perhaps, India need a rethink of their combination that opens a spot for Kuldeep.

To make up for batting depth, they have been pinning their hopes on Harshit Rana, but his fitness remains a major concern. Returning to the team after a long lay-off, he didn’t even last the entire T20 leg, returning home with a hamstring injury. It means they are short of pacers who can be handy with the bat. Hence, they were forced to play both Washington and Axar, two spinners who may have to play a restricting role rather than looking for wickets. The left-arm spinner had four wickets to show on the day, but most of them were lower-order batters.

Story continues below this ad

Brief Scores: England: 258 all out in 47.5 overs (Liam Dawson 68, Joe Root 76 not out; Axar Patel 4/62, Prasidh Krishna 2/50) lost to India: 262/4 in 45.2 overs (Shubman Gill 80 retired hurt, Axar Patel 57 not out, Washington Sundar 52 not out; Josh Tongue 1/50).