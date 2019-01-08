Imran Khan congratulates India on historic win in Australia

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan extended his congratulations and wishes to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team on beating Australia to clinch the Test series 2-1. With rain washing play out on the fifth day of the fourth Test between Australia and India, the visitors won their first series Down Under since they started touring the region in 1947. In so doing, India became the first Asian side to beat Australia in their own backyard.

Taking to Twitter, Imran wrote, “Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia.” His counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated the Indian team for the achievement. He had tweeted, “A historic cricketing accomplishment in Australia! Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team for the hard-fought and richly deserved series victory. The series witnessed some memorable performances and solid teamwork. Best wishes for the various games ahead.”

At the time heavens opened up on Day 4 of the fourth Test at SCG, Australia were trailing by 316 runs when play was stopped. There was no ball bowled thereafter with the match ending in a draw. It ended India’s 71-year wait after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne. Australia had won the Test in Perth. India had begun touring Australia in 1947-48 with the first win coming in 12th attempt. India thus reinforced their status as the world’s number one team and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.