In stands: ‘Show us your visa’; On air: ‘Why name your kid Cheteshwar Jadeja’

Cheteshwar Jadeja. If this name doesn’t ring a bell among cricket fans, there is good reason as there is no player going by this name. If an ignorant fan makes that mistake, one can be excused. But not a broadcaster, who is expected to be well prepared as the world hears what they say during the live telecast.

Advertising

But it seems Kerry O’Keeffe does not play by that rulebook. Just a few days after the former Australia leg-spinner raised India’s hackles by mocking debutant Mayank Agarwal, suggesting his first-class triple hundred came against the “Jalandhar Railway canteen staff”, came another verbal gem from the commentator, notorious for binge drinking before matches.

O’Keeffe had apologised for his Agarwal gaffe, but that did nothing for his on-air judgement on Saturday.

“Why would you name your kid Cheteshwar Jadeja?” That could pass off as an Australian commentator struggling with a couple of Indian names, but the put-on accent and the loud chuckles by the rest of the commentary team betrayed it was, at best, a tasteless attempt at on-air humour.

Advertising

O’Keeffe was roasted on social media for his comments, and the Indian team also made it clear that they were less than amused and hinted that the players were determined to reply in the appropriate manner on the ground. The state of play, with India needing just two wickets on the final day for a 2-1 lead in the series with one game to play, should bring the required cheer to the visitors’ camp.

“Yes, it does hurt you but when people make those remarks, there is nothing you can do about it. It’s beyond your control. If you can channelise that hurt towards doing better on the field that answers all the questions,” India bowling coach Bharat Arun observed after the fourth day’s play.

After much talk about not crossing the line in the build-up to the series and the first two Tests, matters have gradually drifted towards inane chatter on the ground and downright bad behaviour, bordering on racism, off it.

The Bay 13 crowd, seated beside the Great Southern Stand, is notorious for being lippy as the day goes on, and it didn’t do much to change that perception.

Some of the crowd were evicted from the enclosure, subsequent to their “show your visa” chants at Indian supporters and “Kohli is a wanker” taunts. On Saturday, Kohli made it a point to bow down to them whenever an Australian wicket fell or they shouted ‘wanker’. Needless to say, they mocked the Indian skipper: “Ohhh, look who’s that, King Kohli.” On Saturday, his wrath and astronaut-hops were directed at the commentary box.

This is said to be time of great flux, both on and off the field for Australian cricket with the game trying to rectify its battered image.

It is all the more appalling that the commentary faux pas comes soon after Fox Sports had snatched the broadcast rights from Channel 9, with the biggest complaint levelled against the latter being a chummy-anecdote spitting clique. While such undertones have changed, partisanship throbs, in the broadcast booths and in the stands.