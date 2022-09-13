India-Australia T20 match: Amid glitches, 40% tickets sold on Day 1

Mohali’s IS Bindra PCA International Stadium on Monday started ticket sales for the September 20 T20 match between India and Australia, with fans facing multiple glitches throughout the day as they tried booking their seats.

As per details, despite the reports of glitches, around 40 per cent tickets of the 27,000-capacity stadium had been sold on the opening day through online ticketing platform Paytm/Insider.

Though, the PCA had earlier announced September 11 for starting online sale of tickets, the online platforms had pushed the date by a day due to Sunday being a day of national mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

The Punjab Cricket Association has this time only allowed online sales of all tickets, except those in the student category.

“We have sold around 40 per cent of the capacity of the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium through online sales already. This was the first lot of tickets allocated to the online platform on Monday. The PCA will offer the remaining 10 per cent of the total ticket sale on Tuesday, ten per cent on Wednesday, and ten percent on Thursday. The rest 30 per cent of tickets are the student tickets, which will be sold through counters at the stadium, and complimentary passes. We will ask the online platforms about the lag/delay in the ticketing process today and hopefully it will be resolved,” Dilsher Khanna, secretary, PCA told The Indian Express.

Though PCA had jacked up the ticket prices for the September 20 T20I match by anything between 25 to 66 per cent (as compared to the last T20I match played at the stadium), it failed to dampen the spirits of a majority of fans who had been eagerly waiting for the tickets.

Incidentally, though the online sale of tickets started at 11 am on Monday, fans could not add the tickets to the online cart and purchase the tickets at the opening time. The online platform Paytm had posted on its website and application saying, “The first lot of inventory given to us is selling very fast. Do stay tuned for more updates.”

“For the first time, PCA is selling tickets online only, except for the student ones. having had to face this kind of glitch and lag is disappointing for fans. We have seen draws for tickets where fans register themselves and tickets are drawn in international events abroad. Why can’t this be done here in India if the demand is high to give a fair chance to everybody who is interested in watching the match?” said Pulkit Gupa, a resident of Chandigarh.

Meanwhile teams are expected to reach Chandigarh later this week. The Australian team is expected to arrive on September 16, while the Indian team is expected to arrive on September 17.