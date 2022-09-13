scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

India-Australia T20 match: Amid glitches, 40% tickets sold on Day 1

The PCA had earlier announced September 11 for starting online sale of tickets, the online platforms had pushed the date by a day due to Sunday being a day of national mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

The Punjab Cricket Association has this time only allowed online sales of all tickets, except those in the student category. (File)

Mohali’s IS Bindra PCA International Stadium on Monday started ticket sales for the September 20 T20 match between India and Australia, with fans facing multiple glitches throughout the day as they tried booking their seats.

As per details, despite the reports of glitches, around 40 per cent tickets of the 27,000-capacity stadium had been sold on the opening day through online ticketing platform Paytm/Insider.

Though, the PCA had earlier announced September 11 for starting online sale of tickets, the online platforms had pushed the date by a day due to Sunday being a day of national mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

The Punjab Cricket Association has this time only allowed online sales of all tickets, except those in the student category.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

“We have sold around 40 per cent of the capacity of the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium through online sales already. This was the first lot of tickets allocated to the online platform on Monday. The PCA will offer the remaining 10 per cent of the total ticket sale on Tuesday, ten per cent on Wednesday, and ten percent on Thursday. The rest 30 per cent of tickets are the student tickets, which will be sold through counters at the stadium, and complimentary passes. We will ask the online platforms about the lag/delay in the ticketing process today and hopefully it will be resolved,” Dilsher Khanna, secretary, PCA told The Indian Express.

Though PCA had jacked up the ticket prices for the September 20 T20I match by anything between 25 to 66 per cent (as compared to the last T20I match played at the stadium), it failed to dampen the spirits of a majority of fans who had been eagerly waiting for the tickets.

Incidentally, though the online sale of tickets started at 11 am on Monday, fans could not add the tickets to the online cart and purchase the tickets at the opening time. The online platform Paytm had posted on its website and application saying, “The first lot of inventory given to us is selling very fast. Do stay tuned for more updates.”

Advertisement

“For the first time, PCA is selling tickets online only, except for the student ones. having had to face this kind of glitch and lag is disappointing for fans. We have seen draws for tickets where fans register themselves and tickets are drawn in international events abroad. Why can’t this be done here in India if the demand is high to give a fair chance to everybody who is interested in watching the match?” said Pulkit Gupa, a resident of Chandigarh.

Meanwhile teams are expected to reach Chandigarh later this week. The Australian team is expected to arrive on September 16, while the Indian team is expected to arrive on September 17.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 12:37:49 am
Next Story

Nepal-China pledge to move ahead with BRI projects

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News