India-Australia Playing XI tip-off: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel set to return for India, Tim David to make his Australia debut

Though India did reasonably well with the bat in the Asia Cup, they experimented a lot during the tournament. Their lack of depth in the bowling department was also exposed, but now Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back and are expected to make it into the playing XI.

The other selection talking point will be between Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda for the No 7 slot.

On the other hand for Australia, a lot of attention will be on power-hitter Tim David, who is set to make his Australia debut after playing international cricket for Singapore.

Bumrah, Harshal set to return

Injury-forced absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Shahid Afridi reduced the venom of the Indian bowling attack in the Asia Cup. In the absence of Bumrah and Patel, India failed to qualify for the Asia Cup final after losing to eventual finalists Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. India will have a full-strength fast-bowling attack to take on Australia with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

Axar Patel for Deepak Hooda

Axar Patel is likely to get a longer rope on the T20I series against Australia and South Africa. With the way India have been experimenting, we might see Axar Patel as a floater in the batting order to have a go at the spinners. Axar is more suited to bat at No 7 for India than Deepak Hooda, who is a top-order batter. If India plays both Hardik Pandya and Jadeja’s like-for-like replacement, Axar Patel, the team will have the extra bowling option. Axar and Yuzvendra Chahal can be the two spinners, with Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal and Hardik forming the pace attack.

Tim David set to debut for Australia

Western Australia delisted Tim David in 2019. He went to Singapore, the country of his birth, played 14 T20 internationals for the associate nation, became a globe-trotter and set the T20 circuit on fire with his hard-hitting finishing prowess.

On Tuesday, he is all set to make his Australia debut against India in Mohali, with the visiting side missing all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis through injuries. His ability to muscle the ball, making a mockery of the targets, had earned him him the reputation of being the most dangerous power-hitter of the game.

Probable Playing XI

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia Predicted XI: Aaron Finch,Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa