Watch: Tim Paine refers to MS Dhoni while trying to ‘recruit’ Rishabh Pant

For the second day in a row, Tim Paine’s go at an Indian batsman was captured on the stump microphone and the hilarious chat up with Rishabh Pant was there for all to hear. On the third day of the third Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, with Nathan Lyon at the bowling end, Paine took the banter level up a notch in the Boxing Day Test.

Advertising

The witty gloveman did his best to help the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Hobart Hurricanes out while trying to recruit India’s hard-hitting ‘keeper-batsman Pant during a Lyon over late on in the day. With MS Dhoni set to don the gloves for India during the upcoming One-Day International series against Australia, Pant would be out of action at the conclusion of the four-match Test series in Sydney early in the New Year.

Tim Paine doing some recruiting for the @HurricanesBBL out in the middle of the ‘G… 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6btRZA3KI7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 28 December 2018

“Big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the Hurricanes… we need a batter,” Paine was heard saying on the stump microphone. “Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too, I’ll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront.”

“(I’ll) have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I’ll take the wife to the movies one night and you’ll look after the kids.”

On the second day, Paine chatted up with Aaron Finch with Rohit Sharma at the crease. Paine referred to being in a toss up over who to support – Rajasthan Royals or Mumbai Indians. He egged Rohit, the Mumbai Indians captain, on to go for a six to get his support.

In the second Test at Perth Stadium, Paine’s cheeky sledge to Murali Vijay about India captain Virat Kohli in Perth was also an absolute classic. “I know he’s your captain but you can’t seriously like him as a bloke,” Paine said.