India are now no different to the great West Indies teams of the past, says Dean Jones

Broadcaster and former Australian batsman Dean Jones said that the current Indian Test team led by Virat Kohli are similar to the great West Indies teams of the 1980’s and early 90’s in terms of their fear factor. The Virat Kohli-led side recently became the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series Down Under and thus strengthened their position at the top of the ICC rankings. They have been the no.1 Test team in the world since October 2016.

Advertising

“India now are no different to what the West Indies were in the eighties and early nineties. They have got to maintain the reputation that they can win in anyone’s backyard now and must not take the foot off the pedal. The Windies were brilliant at it and had that “scare factor”, which is what India have now,” said Jones in his column for Times of India.

India won the four-match series 2-1, with the second Test in Perth being Australia’s victory and the fourth Test being washed out. India looked on their way to winning the final Test too, having enforced a follow-on after Australia were dismissed for 300 in reply to their first innings total of 622/7. But most of the fourth day was washed out and the fifth day could never start due to which the match was declared a draw.

“This was the greatest tour that India has ever had to Australia. The only blemish was probably the way they played in the Test match in Perth, but overall the great thing was that a lot of the boys played good overseas. Everyone did something on the tour to contribute,” said Jones.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest scorer with 521 runs and he was followed by 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant with 350 runs. Virat Kohli, who at many points of India’s tours of South Africa and England in 2018 had to soldier on alone as the batting lineup fell around him, was third with 282 runs.

Advertising

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah was widely praised for his efforts and was joint-highest wicket-taker with Nathan Lyon on 21 scalps. India’s bowling trio of Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami also broke the record for most wickets by a pace trio in a calendar year, surpassing West Indies greats Joel Garner, Michael Holding, and Malcolm Marshall and South African trio Morne Morkel, Makhaya Ntini, and Dale Steyn.