India announce squad for 3-match T20I series vs Afghanistan

Shreyas Iyer (C) of India with teammates during the 2nd T20 International match between India and Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 28, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The BCCI on Monday announced the Indian squad to face Afghanistan in a 3-match T20I series. Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana were all announced for the series but their inclusion in the matches is subject to fitness clearance.

Both Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included in the squad. This was after the Kerala batter was rested for the Zimbabwe series back in July.

The teams will play three games between September 13 and 17, all set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. The Afghans, who toured the country for a one-off Test and three ODIs in June, returns to Delhi to take on Shreyas Iyer’s side, shortly before the Asian Games campaign.