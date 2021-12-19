India announce ICC U19 World Cup squad, Yash Dhull named captain

The All-India Junior Selection Committee, on Sunday, announced India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 men’s cricket World Cup which will be played in the West Indies next year from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries. The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches.

India are the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand. India squad for U19 World Cup India squad for U19 World Cup Standby players – 1. Rishit Reddy – Hyderabad Cricket Association 2. Uday Saharan – Punjab Cricket Association 3. Ansh Gosai – Saurashtra Cricket Association 4. Amrit Raj Upadhyay – Cricket Association of Bengal 5. PM Singh Rathore – Rajasthan Cricket Association India will begin their ICC Under-19 world cup campaign against South Africa on January 15. They take on Ireland on January 19 and Uganda on January 22.