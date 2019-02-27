India and Pakistan have probably the best chance to win ICC World Cup 2019, says AB de Villiers

South African cricketer AB de Villiers on Wednesday said that it was difficult to guess who would win the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, further suggesting that India and Pakistan have the best chances to emerge champions.

De Villiers said, “It’s difficult to say who will win. You can’t look past India and Pakistan in the ODIs. Pakistan won the Champions Trophy, England are the hosts and you cannot discount Australia. South Africa would like to think they can win, so these are the five I have named who are the real big favourites. The West Indies are playing good cricket, so it’s difficult to single out a team or two. On my experience and having done it before, I think India and Pakistan have probably the best chance.”

Speaking on his glittering career, that involves 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is, De Villiers said, “I had a fantastic time. I have never been a follower of stats at all, didn’t know the numbers that you just mentioned. I just loved playing the game, winning game of cricket and loved having an impact on the game and turning things around for the team I played for when they were in trouble. Those are the things I want to remember, so I had a very enjoyable career.”

De Villiers, however, said that he realised that he does not want to play the game for a World Cup, Champions Trophy or a World T20 trophy. “There was a time in my career where it was really important for me to win tournaments like that. I was a little bit of delusional in the way I planned that. I was straining too much into winning those trophies.”

“Eventually, I realised, that’s not the way to play cricket and that sort of just felt like a mountain came off my shoulders. That’s when I made the decision. Then, I realised that I am over playing and that I am pretty much done,” he added.

At the suggestion of playing another World Cup, De Villiers said, “Not at all. I am done. I have moved past that stage as I mentioned. I am very happy where I am at the moment. I am enjoying playing league cricket. I am enjoying having an influence on some young players around the world and spending some time with other cricketers and, yeah having some real good time, enjoying my batting.”