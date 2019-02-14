India and England start as favourites in ICC World Cup 2019: VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has picked hosts England and 2011 Champions India as his favourites to lift the World Cup on July 14. Australia will start the tournament as the defending champions but the 44-year-old believes that teams who are peaking at the right time will have the edge over others.

Advertising

While England will be a force to reckon with as they play in home conditions, India remain favourites after beating Australia and New Zealand in their own den.

“It’s all about peaking at the right time which is so important. The World Cup is a long format so every player should be at his best physically and mentally if India has to win the World Cup. They start as favourites. For me, India and England start as favourites,” Laxman was quoted as saying by IANS.

Applauding India’s performance against Australia and New Zealand, Laxman pointed out that the bowling and batting departments coming together is a big plus.

“I think brilliant. The way they played, I would like to congratulate the entire team,” Laxman said.

“The way they played right from the Australia series to the New Zealand series… and it’s not only one or two players who have put their hand up. Everyone has contributed. So it’s great to see bowling and batting departments contribute,” he concluded.

Advertising

India begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 while England face Australia in the opening match of the tournament on May 30.