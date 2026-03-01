India give retiring Australia captain Alyssa Healy guard of honour ahead of her final ODI

Alyssa Healy came into this match with 3619 runs in 125 ODIs at an average of 35.83 with seven centuries and 19 half-centuries. (BCCI Photo)

An era ends in Australian cricket on Sunday in Hobart with Alyssa Healy turning out one last time in the team’s famous colours. Healy had said that she will be retiring from international cricket at the end of their ongoing home series against India and the final ODI on Sunday marks the last time she will play a limited overs match for Australia. The two sides play a one-off Test to end India’s tour after this.

India marked the occassion by giving Healy a guard of honour as she walked out to open for Australia. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Healy shook hands with Harmanpreet, who stood at the end of the guard of honour before walking out to the middle.