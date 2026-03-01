India give retiring Australia captain Alyssa Healy guard of honour ahead of her final ODI

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
An era ends in Australian cricket on Sunday in Hobart with Alyssa Healy turning out one last time in the team’s famous colours. Healy had said that she will be retiring from international cricket at the end of their ongoing home series against India and the final ODI on Sunday marks the last time she will play a limited overs match for Australia. The two sides play a one-off Test to end India’s tour after this.
India marked the occassion by giving Healy a guard of honour as she walked out to open for Australia. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Healy shook hands with Harmanpreet, who stood at the end of the guard of honour before walking out to the middle.
LIVE | India vs Australia 3rd Women’s ODI
Healy came into this match with 3619 runs in 125 ODIs at an average of 35.83 with seven centuries and 19 half-centuries. She ended up adding to that tally by closing off her ODI career with an extraordinary knock. Healy scored 158 in just 98 balls on Sunday with a whopping 27 fours and two sixes in her innings. Her knock in the 37th over when she missed a reverse sweep off a full toss from Sneh Rana. The ball dipped right into her middle stump. Smriti Mandhana and a few other players rushed to shake hands with Healy as she walked off.
The multi-format series between the two sides comprises seven matches, a three-match T20I leg, followed by a three-match ODI leg, before they engage in a one-off Test in Perth. Having won three games across five matches (3 T20Is + 2 ODIs) so far, Australia lead the series 6-4 in terms of points. India need to beat Australia in the final ODI to level the series ahead of the Test. The winner of the red-ball game will get four points.
