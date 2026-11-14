Watch: India players celebrate aggressively after U-19 Asia Cup win vs Pakistan

Emotions ran high after India U-19 team pulled off a thrilling win against Pakistan to clinch the U-19 Asia Cup title. With 3 needed from the final ball in the 338-run chase, Mohit Ulva slammed a four to help India win by 1 wicket.

As soon as he hit the winning runs, the Indian players ran out on to the pitch, with a few of them even celebrating in the Pakistan players’ faces while some others made gestures towards their opponents only for the members to try and control the situation.

Late-order batters Ulva and Manal Chauhan held their nerves in crunch moments as India pulled off a stunning one-wicket win off the final ball. Chasing a massive 338, India were in all sorts of trouble at 252 for eight in the 42nd over, but they found two unlikely heroes in Manal (47, 32b) and Mohit (49 not out, 26b) to cross the line.