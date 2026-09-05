‘India are afraid’: Former captain slams full-strength T20I squad selection for AFG series

Shreyas Iyer (C) of India with teammates during the 2nd T20 International match between India and Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 28, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India’s decision to name a full-strength team for the forthcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, even before four squad members have attained full fitness, has raised eyebrows.

The BCCI’s national selection committee picked pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar for a return during India’s unique ‘away’ series against Afghanistan in Delhi, starting September 13. The same contingent will also travel to defend India’s gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan later this month.

However, former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has criticised the decision to field a full-strength squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan. Srikkanth claimed that the team management is apprehensive of the results after India suffered twin series defeats under Shreyas Iyer in Ireland and England, losing all six completed matches on the tour. A second-string unit then blanked Zimbabwe 3-0 in July.