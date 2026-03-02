India to face Afghanistan in a Test match for just the 2nd time, first in eight years

India will face Afghanistan for just the second time in Test cricket, and the first time since 2018, in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday. The Test will be the first part of Afghanistan’s tour of India, with the match being followed by three ODIs. It will also be the first time that a Test match will be played in the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

The board said that the Test match will be played from June 6. “Afghanistan will play one Test match followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, 2026. The ODI series will commence on June 14, 2026, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow and Chennai. All ODI matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST,” said the BCCI.