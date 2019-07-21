India A vs West Indies A 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, IND A vs WI A Live Score: All eyes on Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer

India A vs West Indies A, Ind A vs WI A 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A take on West Indies A in the final unofficial ODI of the five-match series at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Sunday. The spotlight will be on India A skipper Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar, and Krunal Pandya as they have been selected for upcoming India’s tour of West Indies starting August 3. Also, all eyes on Shubman Gill who missed the bus by a narrow margin. Gill has scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far. India A are currently leading the series by 3-1.

Pandey will be looking to make it 4-1. In the previous match, he won the toss and elected to field first. India A won the first three matches batting first. They were put under pressure of a target of 299 in the fourth ODI. Axar Patel stood out of the lot in the narrow loss with his unbeaten 67-ball 81. On the other hand, West Indies A have finally gained momentum in the series after three comprehensive losses. Players like Roston Chase, Devon Thomas, Sunil Ambris will look to make a mark in the final match and grab the eyeballs of selectors.