India A vs West Indies A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, IND A vs WI A Live Score: Visitors look for fourth win on the trot

India A vs West Indies A, Ind A vs WI A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will be looking to extend their lead with another win

West Indies A are yet to beat India A in the five-match ODI series (Souce: West Indies/Twitter)

India A vs West Indies A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, IND A vs WI A Live Score: India A take on West Indies A in the fourth ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Friday. So far, Manish Pandey-led India A have dominated Windies A in the ongoing five-match unofficial ODI series winning the first three matches. In the previous match, they were beaten by a huge margin of 148 runs. Krunal Pandya playing his first match in the series starred with the ball by taking a five-wicket haul whereas Manish Pandey scored a century.

For India, opener Shubman Gill has been consistent scoring back-to-back half-centuries. Gill scored 62 and 77 in second and third ODI respectively. Shreyas Iyer has been impressive in the tournament too, scoring two half-centuries

India A will look to move one step towards a whitewash with a win in the fourth ODI. Also, it will be a chance for batsmen like Pandey, Gill and Iyer to impress the selectors and make their way into the senior side for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Live Blog

India A vs West Indies A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Ind A vs WI A Live Score:

West Indies A Squad: Devon Thomas, Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich (wk), Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase (c), Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Kjorn Ottley, Akeem Jordan

India A Squad: Manish Pandey (c), Deepak Chahar, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, K Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar

