India A vs West Indies A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, IND A vs WI A Live Score: Visitors look for fourth win on the trot

India A vs West Indies A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, IND A vs WI A Live Score: India A take on West Indies A in the fourth ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Friday. So far, Manish Pandey-led India A have dominated Windies A in the ongoing five-match unofficial ODI series winning the first three matches. In the previous match, they were beaten by a huge margin of 148 runs. Krunal Pandya playing his first match in the series starred with the ball by taking a five-wicket haul whereas Manish Pandey scored a century.

For India, opener Shubman Gill has been consistent scoring back-to-back half-centuries. Gill scored 62 and 77 in second and third ODI respectively. Shreyas Iyer has been impressive in the tournament too, scoring two half-centuries

India A will look to move one step towards a whitewash with a win in the fourth ODI. Also, it will be a chance for batsmen like Pandey, Gill and Iyer to impress the selectors and make their way into the senior side for the upcoming tour of West Indies.