India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch India A vs West Indies A?

India A vs West Indies A, Ind A vs WI A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A and West Indies A will meet for the third unofficial ODI in the ongoing five-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday. India A have won the first two matches and could seal the series with a win.

While Shreyas Iyer (77) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/16) were the stars of the first match, a low-scoring encounter, Ruturaj Gaikwad (85) and Navdeep Saini (5/46) were the matchwinners for India A in the second match.

Where will the India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI be played?

The India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

What time does the India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI start?

The India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI starts from 7 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI?

The India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI will not be broadcast on TV channels in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI will be available on SONY LIV. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.