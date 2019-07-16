India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Ind A vs WI A Live Score Streaming: India win toss, opt to bathttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-a-vs-west-indies-a-3rd-odi-live-cricket-score-online-ind-a-vs-wi-a-live-score-streaming-updates-5832710/
India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Ind A vs WI A Live Score Streaming: India win toss, opt to bat
India A vs West Indies A, Ind A vs WI A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A and West Indies A meet for the third unofficial ODI in the ongoing five-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday.
India A vs West Indies A, Ind A vs WI A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A and West Indies A will meet for the third unofficial ODI in the ongoing five-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday. India A have won the first two matches and could seal the series with a win.
While India A batter Shreyas Iyer (77) and left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed (3/16) were the stars of the first match, a low-scoring encounter, Ruturaj Gaikwad (85) and Navdeep Saini (5/46) were the matchwinners for India A in the second match.
Teams:
India A (From): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey(c), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh
West Indies A (From): John Campbell, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase(c), Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Akeem Jordan, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Devon Thomas
West Indies Playing XI
India A won the toss and will bat first in the 3rd ODI.
Hello and welcome!
