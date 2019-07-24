India A vs West Indies A 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

India A vs West Indies A, Ind A vs WI A 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer will be leading India A in the first unofficial Test against Windies A at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The focus shifts on the longer format of the game after Manish Pandey-led India A beat Roston Chase India A by 4-1 in the five-match ODI series. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite will be leading West Indies A in the three-match series.

Advertising

In India A Test side, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari is the only player who will feature in the three-Test series. Among the players selected for the ODI and T20I series, Iyer and Navdeep Saini will play the first Test as the second and third Test clash with the fixtures of India’s tour of West Indies. This will also be a chance for Shubman Gill to show his mettle in the red-ball cricket.

Where will the India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test be played?

The India A vs West Indies A 1st Test will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Advertising

What time does the India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test start?

The India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test starts from 7 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test?

The India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test will not be broadcast on TV channels in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test?

The live streaming of India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test will be available on West Indies Youtube channel.