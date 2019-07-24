Toggle Menu
India A vs West Indies A 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-a-vs-west-indies-a-1st-test-live-cricket-score-streaming-online-5848663/

India A vs West Indies A 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

India A vs West Indies A, Ind A vs WI A 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hanuma Vihari is the only player in India A side who has been selected in the senior side for the Caribbean tour.

Hanuma Vihari
Hanuma Vihari scored 106 runs from four innings in India A vs Windies A five-match 50-over series (Source: PTI/File)

India A vs West Indies A, Ind A vs WI A 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer will be leading India A in the first unofficial Test against Windies A at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The focus shifts on the longer format of the game after Manish Pandey-led India A beat Roston Chase India A by 4-1 in the five-match ODI series. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite will be leading West Indies A in the three-match series.

In India A Test side, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari is the only player who will feature in the three-Test series. Among the players selected for the ODI and T20I series, Iyer and Navdeep Saini will play the first Test as the second and third Test clash with the fixtures of India’s tour of West Indies. This will also be a chance for Shubman Gill to show his mettle in the red-ball cricket.

Where will the India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test be played?

The India A vs West Indies A 1st Test will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Advertising

What time does the India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test start?

The India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test starts from 7 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test?

The India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test will not be broadcast on TV channels in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test?

The live streaming of India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test will be available on West Indies Youtube channel.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ireland’s Tim Murtagh destroys England in a dramatic morning at Lord’s
2 World Test Championship: With no MS Dhoni in Test matches, will India use Jersey No 7?
3 Being chief selector most challenging job ever: Inzamam-ul-Haq